When is Quentin Blake’s The Clown release date? Cast, narrator and trailer

Everything you need to know about the animation coming to Channel 4 this Christmas.

Clown

It wouldn’t be Christmas without some charming family animations airing on TV, and this year Channel 4 is bringing us a new adaptation of classic children’s book Clown, by Quentin Blake

The half-hour animation uses traditional hand-drawn techniques to capture Blake’s unique style and bring to life the tale of a toy clown who tries to find a new home after he is thrown away.

Blake has explained how Clown has always been one of his favourite characters and said: “It’s wonderful now to see him off the page and running about on his own.”

Read on for all the details about Quentin Blake’s Clown – including which A-lister is narrating the programme.

When is Quentin Blake’s The Clown on TV?

An exact date and time has yet to be announced, but the programme will air on Channel 4 sometime in December 2020 – we’ll give you the precise details when we get them.

The programme will also be accompanied by a short ‘making of’ special feature with contributions by Quentin Blake, Helena Bonham Carter and the key animators and executives, giving insight into the creative process.

Channel 4 Head of Drama, Caroline Hollick said: ”We’re delighted that this Christmas, Channel 4 will show this enduring tale of a box of once much-loved, now discarded toys and Clown’s impassioned journey to find them all a new home.

“Quentin Blake’s unique style of drawing has been delightfully realised in animation form by the extremely talented team at Eagle Eye Drama.”

Quentin Blake’s The Clown narrator

The programme will be narrated by none other than Hollywood star Helena Bonham Carter, with Blake explaining he felt “very privileged that Helena is narrating the story.”

Bonham Carter has said that the international flavour of the production – the producer and many of the artists are Italian – really appealed to her.

“I was immediately drawn to this project by the gathering of so many artists from all the different corners of the world,” she told Radio Times. “I love the idea of bridging that gap, particularly in a time when COVID has made everyone so separate.”

Quentin Blake’s The Clown plot

The series is a direct adaptation of Quentin Blake’s book, which told a story entirely through illustration.

The story concerns a little toy clown, who is thrown away with a load of old discarded toys and then embarks on a quest to find a new, loving home for himself and his friends.

Is there a trailer for Quentin Blake’s The Clown?

Not yet – but we’ll let you know if one becomes available.

Quentin Blake’s Clown is available to buy as a book from Amazon.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best Christmas TV or see what else is on with our TV Guide

All about Quentin Blake's Clown

Clown
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
