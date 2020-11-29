Doctor Who festive special Revolution of the Daleks air date is revealed

It’s official: Doctor Who will return to BBC One on New Year’s Day.

Advertisement

After much speculation, it’s been officially confirmed that the sci-fi show’s next special, Revolution of the Daleks, will air on 1st January, 2021.

Some fans had wondered if the series might return to a Christmas Day slot, where it aired festive specials every year from 2005 to 2017.

However, we now know that the next episode will go out in early 2021, following the pattern set by 2019 special Resolution and series 12 opener Spyfall – Part 1 in 2020.

Vworp your way to a whole galaxy of Doctor Who content Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Thanks, you are now signed up to our Doctor Who newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Doctor Who newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The guest cast for Revolution of the Daleks has also been revealed, with Chris Noth reprising his Doctor Who role of corrupt business tycoon Jack Robertson, last seen in series 11 episode Arachnids in the UK.

Joining the regular cast – Jodie Whittaker (the Doctor), Mandip Gill (Yaz), Tosin Cole (Ryan) and Bradley Walsh (Graham) – and Noth will be Dame Harriet Walter (Killing Eve) and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (The Trial of Christine Keeler).

BBC

John Barrowman will also make a special appearance, returning to the role of Captain Jack Harkness a decade on from the character’s last appearance on Doctor Who.

“We’ve crammed this year’s Doctor Who Festive special with an explosion of extraordinary acting talent,” said showrunner Chris Chibnall. “Where else would you get British acting royalty, a globally renowned US screen star, an (inter)national treasure of stage and screen and one of Britain’s hottest young actors — just in the guest cast!

“Put those together with Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole (and Daleks! Did I mention Daleks!) — and you get a cast to be exterminated for. And things will explode. Promise.”

Listen to the latest RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast below:

Advertisement

Doctor Who Christmas special Revolution of the Daleks airs on 1st January 2020 – check out our guide to the best Christmas TV or see what else is on with our TV Guide