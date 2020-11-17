First look at Roald & Beatrix starring Dawn French with special cameo from Bill Bailey

Sky has teased its upcoming Christmas original Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of The Curious Mouse with exclusive first-look photos of Dawn French, Rob Brydon and Bill Bailey in the star-studded special.

Advertisement

The 90-minute comedy drama, which is based on a true story, follows six-year-old Roald Dahl as he sets off on an adventure to meet his favourite author, Beatrix Potter (Dawn French).

Sky

Sky’s first-look images show off the film’s snowy landscapes, with a glimpse at Harry Tayler as Roald Dahl, French as Beatrix Potter, Jessica Hynes (There She Goes) as Roald’s mother Sofie and Rob Brydon (Gavin & Stacey) as Beatrix’s husband William.

Sky

The photos also show W1A’s Nina Sosanya as publisher Anne Landy, who’s seen chatting to Beatrix about the publication of Three Blind Mice, while Nick Mohammed (Intelligence) also makes an appearance as optometrist Mr Entwistle, who has just tested Beatrix’s eyes in the photo.

Sky

We also get a look at Alison Steadman (Hold the Sunset), who plays a café owner, and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Bill Bailey, who makes a cameo as the Bona Fide Gent and appears on the train station when Roald is journeying to see his author hero in the Lake District.

Sky

Expected to air on Sky One as part of the channel’s festive schedule, Roald & Beatrix: The Tail Of The Curious Mouse is “a magical story of what can happen when you are brave enough to follow your dreams” and will become available on NOW TV at the time of broadcast.

Sky

The Sky original isn’t the only Christmas special that Dawn French is set to star in, as the comedy star is set to reprise her role as Geraldine Grainger in a series of Vicar of Dibley lockdown episodes throughout the festive period.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.