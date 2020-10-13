Accessibility Links

Britain’s Got Talent halts Christmas special filming after crew members test positive for COVID-19

The festive episode is set to bring a range of former contestants back to the BGT stage.

Britain's Got Talent judging panel includes David Walliams, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden

Filming on the Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special has been put on hold after three crew members tested positive for coronavirus.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the show explained that a number of crew members would now self-isolate, with production halted for the time being.

They said: “As a result of a positive COVID-19 result received yesterday we have implemented our protocols and a number of crew members are self-isolating at home.

“As a result, we are unable to continue filming our BGT Christmas Special today and have taken the decision to postpone.

“The safety of all those involved in the show is our number one priority and we follow extensive COVID-19 related procedures to adhere to all government guidelines.”

The one-off show, which had not previously been formally announced, is set to bring a range of former contestants back together for a festive treat.

The 2020 edition of Britain’s Got Talent drew to a close last week, with musical comedian Jon Courtenay winning the competition and bagging a spot at the Royal Variety Performance and a £250,000 cash prize.

The show had itself been delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with the auditions having aired in April and the live semi-finals and final taking place in September and October.

The usual live studio audience was absent for this year’s live shows, replaced by a wall of virtual spectators watching via Zoom.

Advertisement

Simon Cowell was also absent for the live shows after suffering an injury at his home in the US, and was replaced by Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo on the judging panel.

