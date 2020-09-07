See trailer for BBC One’s Doctor Foster spin-off Life

BBC One has released the first teaser for the anticipated new series, Life, from the pen of Doctor Foster creator Mike Bartlett and a story which inhabits the same world as the GP drama.

Life not only inhabits the same dramatic hinterland as Doctor Foster, it features two characters from that series, Anna Baker (Victoria Hamilton) and her ex-husband Neil (Adam James), although the location has moved from Gloucestershire to Manchester and she is now known as “Belle”.

Life is set in the various flats of a grand, now subdivided house in the city and the teaser, briefly, sets up the key relationships the series revolves around.

Rachael Stirling and Adrian Lester play Kelly and David, whose relationship is golden from the outside, but in trouble indoors.

Another flat contains Henry (Peter Davison) and wife Gail (Alison Steadman), who is about to turn 70 and who has a chance encounter that turns her life on its head.

Bartlett has revealed Neil will join ex-wife Anna and said, earlier this year: “In the last series of Doctor Foster Anna split up with Neil and moved away. But I loved her as a character and suspected that was really the start of her story, rather than the end.”

Anna is now working as a pilates instructor and is attempting to rebuild her life after the carnage she walked away from as Doctor Foster concluded. Her new start is compromised by the arrival of teenage niece Maya (Erin Kellyman) and then Neil.

Elsewhere, the trailer teases the story of Hannah (Melissa Johns), who lives in the final flat with “safe and stable” Liam (Joshua James), but her cosy life and happy anticipation of the baby is ruined when Andy (Calvin Demba) shows up. Perhaps the baby father isn’t the solid option after all.

A six-part series, Life will screen on BBC One this autumn.

