See Kate Lethbridge-Stewart’s return for Doctor Who: Time Fracture immersive trailer

The forthcoming immersive experience Doctor Who: Time Fracture features the return of Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, the popular chief scientific officer of UNIT.

According to the Time Fracture plot synopsis, the event in London takes place in “1940 – it’s the height of the Blitz. A weapon of unknown origin destroys a small corner of Mayfair, and simultaneously opens up a rift in space and time.

“For decades, UNIT has fought to protect the people of Earth from the dangers it poses, but they’ve been beaten back as the fracture multiplies out of control.”

Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave) has been missing from Doctor Who in recent years due to UNIT’s budgetary cuts, but the ally to many Doctors returns for the trailer and addresses the public: in this case, members of the public considering attending the event.

“I have broken every security protocol we have to show you these recordings,” she says gravely after officers have explained the threat to the planet.

“I’ve done this because someone very important to me and my family, and well, the survival of the Earth, they think you have an important part to play in this operation. Your name is on the list, which means we need you. It’s an invitation to step up and save the universe. I know you won’t let us down.”

Doctor Who: Time Fracture is based on an original story arc created by writer Daniel Dingsdale and audiences will encounter a gallery of classic characters, including Daleks, Cybermen, Time Lords, and a character from Time Lord Victorious, BBC Studios’ brand new multi-platform Doctor Who story.

Dingsdale added that Time Fracture will appeal to Whovians who are immersed in the 50+ years of cumulative storylines and people who have never seen a minute of the classic BBC programme.

“It’s going to be an absolute blast,” he said.

It’s not yet clear whether Lethbridge-Stewart will have a part to play in the immersive event.

Tickets went on sale on Thursday for Doctor Who: Time Fracture, which runs from from 17th February to 11th April 2021 and is based in Immersive | LDN, a former military drill hall.

