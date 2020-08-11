Why Mathew dumped show favourite Alycia – Inside their Married at First Sight Australia split

E4 have revived Married at First Sight Australia for the summer and it’s already heating up!

Season five aired on August 10th, introducing us to Sarah Roza and Telv Williams and Tracey Jewel and Dean Wells.

The next couple to join the experiment was Mathew Lockett and Alycia Galbraith – who were the standout stars from the series, which first aired in Australia in 2018.

But despite being fan favourites, it seems they didn’t like each other as much viewers loved them together.

Here’s what happened even before the cameras stopped rolling, and where they are now.

What happened to Mathew and Alycia?

Fans quickly fell in love with plumber Mathew, 34, and student Alyica, 31. She was the loveable bride, who hadn’t been single for four years prior to the show and he seemed besotted with her.

However, things took a turn when Mat revealed his heart was no longer on it.

Viewers watched as he walked away from their marriage, leaving Alycia heartbroken.

“I don’t know where the Mat that I married went,” Alycia said. “He disappeared, and it was really, really upsetting for me.”

The two had moved into an apartment together, but Mat began sleeping on the couch and then decided to get his own apartment.

Where are Mat and Alycia now?

Following the show, Mat opened up about their split, saying their relationship was doomed from the start.

“She’s got this innocence and I’m a brat,” he said. “I felt uncomfortable around her.”

“It massively bothered me that we had nothing in common,” Mat admits. “I like to party, she doesn’t drink. I like to sleep with an open window, she likes 500 blankets. We don’t even like the same fruits! We’re very different people.”

Speaking of their breakup, Alycia said: “I think he switched off when he found out I don’t drink.”

Sadly, it doesn’t sound like they were able to put things behind them, with Alycia revealing in another interview: “We’re not friends.”

She continued: “I’d never considered that we wouldn’t work. He told my brother Edan that I was in good hands with him. When I told Edan that we’d separated, he said, ‘I’m so sorry, Alycia, I trusted him,’ and that just broke my heart all over again.”

Mat has since claimed that Alycia blocked him off social media.

“She’s just struggling to deal with the breakup which was seven days and five of them I slept on the couch,” he said.

Where is Mat now?

Following the show, Mat appeared to confirm that he was in a relationship with co-star Charlene Perera.

Mat shared a photo of himself kissing Charlene, 35, on the cheek and took several odd swipes at her TV ‘ex-husband’ Patrick Miller in the caption.

“I must admit after finding out about the love affair between you and my ex-wife I spent many sleepless nights wondering how I would ever get you back,” he wrote.

“But then it came to me, why don’t I run off with your wife?”

Mat and Charlene haven’t confirmed whether they’re an item.

Where is Alycia now?

It sounds like Alycia has found her happy ever after at last.

In February, she confirmed she was in a new relationship and was moving to Melbourne to be with her new man after just two months of dating.

The 31-year-old TV star shared a series of photos alongside her beau, as the couple celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together earlier this year.

Keeping her man a mystery, she covered his face with a heart-emoji, as she told her followers: “This is a very special year, it’s so lovely to have a Valentine of my very own… That’s right I am in a relationship. And I have moved to Melbourne to live with this sweet man of mine.”

Some fans have questioned whether her mystery man is fellow MAFS star Troy Delemege, as she has shared a few cute photos of them together on her social media.

We guess all will be revealed in due course!

