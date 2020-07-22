True Blood star Anna Camp details “unbelievably stressful” battle with COVID

Anna Camp, the star of True Blood and the Pitch Perfect movie franchise, has revealed a terrifying battle with COVID-19 and says she was “extremely sick for over three weeks” despite only going without a face mask once in public.

The 37-year-old South Carolina actress took to Instagram to reveal how harrowing her experience had been and said COVID-19 was absolutely nothing like the flu.

Camp said she felt a responsibility to share the fact she contracted the virus and gave details about what she’d endured.

“I have since tested negative, but I was extremely sick for over three weeks and still have lingering symptoms,” she said. “I was incredibly safe. I wore a mask. I used hand sanitizer. One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask in public. One. Time. And I ended up getting it.”

She went to explain how unlike the flu COVID-19 was. “The panic of contracting a virus that is basically untreatable and is so new that no one knows the long term irreparable damage it does to your immune system is unbelievably stressful. Completely losing my sense of smell and taste without knowing when or even if they will return is extremely disorienting. I’m only smelling about 30 percent of how I used to now.”

Camp listed the other symptoms she suffered, some of which are still a problem, including dizziness, extreme fatigue, impacted sinuses, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, and fever.

The experience has profoundly affected the True Blood (currently available on NOW TV) actress, but left her with a simple, urgent message. “Please wear ur mask. It can happen any time. And it can happen to anyone. Even that one time you feel safe. We can all make a difference. Wearing a mask is saving lives.”

Camp joins a list of stars who have been struck down by COVID, including Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson and Idris Elba.

