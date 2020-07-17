Line of Duty to be repeated from the beginning on BBC One following season 6 delay

Hit cop drama Line of Duty is to get a repeat run on BBC One, following the delay of the show’s sixth season.

With filming on the latest run of episodes on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BBC One will repeat the first season of Line of Duty on Monday and Tuesday nights from 3rd August at 9pm.

This will mark the first time that the show’s first season has been aired on BBC One, with the show originally launching on BBC Two in 2012.

Line of Duty creator and showrunner Jed Mercurio said “When series one was first broadcast, Line of Duty was a little police drama on BBC Two. I’m delighted the BBC are giving new viewers and existing fans a chance to watch from the very beginning.”

Simon Heath, Line of Duty’s executive producer for World Productions, added: “Eight years after our unheralded Brummie cop show quietly debuted on BBC Two, we’re thrilled that Tony Gates and AC12’s top team get a chance to go again for a brand new audience on BBC One.”

The first season of Line of Duty sees Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) join Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) at anti-corruption unit AC-12 to investigate Tony Gates (Lennie James), a DCI who may be involved in corrupt dealings.

Besides our lead trio, the first season also introduced a number of characters who would go on to recur in later years, including Craig Parkinson as DS “Dot” Cottan, Neil Morrissey as DC Nigel Morton, Paul Higgins as CS Derek Hilton, Nigel Boyle as DI Ian Buckells and Gregory Piper as Ryan Pilkington.

The sixth season, featuring Kelly Macdonald as a guest lead, was originally expected to air in 2020, but paused filming in March. Production is expected to get back underway in late August.

