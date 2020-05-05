When is Das Boot season 2 released?

Hit German show Das Boot will make a return to UK screens for a second season in 2020.

The show has already been released in Germany, but the series will arrive in the UK this year, and the wait is almost over.

Check out our full guide to Das Boot season two including cast details, the basic plot and how to watch.

When is Das Boot season two on TV?

Das Boot season two is expected to be show in the UK on 9th June 2020 on Sky Atlantic.

There will be eight episodes in the second season.

Who is in the cast of Das Boot?

While the cast is largely made up of German actors unknown to UK audiences, there are still some familiar faces in the mix.

Tom Wlaschiha is known for his role as Jaqen H’ghar – the ringleader of the Faceless Men – in Game of Thrones. He plays the main part of Hagen Forster in Das Boot.

He is joined by Thierry Fremont, Fleur Geffrier, Rick Okon, Stefan Konarske (Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets) and Philip Birnstiel among the cast to feature in both seasons.

Clemens Schick (Casino Royale) and Rochelle Neil (Terminator: Dark Fate) joined for season two.

What is Das Boot about?

The series, set in 1942, features two narratives. One follows the life of soldiers who land around the French Resistance in La Rochelle.

The other narrative looks at claustrophobic life aboard the German U-boat U-612 and follows the dramas of those who sail aboard her.

Is Das Boot based on the film?

The series is based on the same book by Lothar-Gunther Buchheim as the classic 1981 film, all sharing the name Das Boot.

The TV show is set nine months after the film, making it a sequel to events from the original.

It uses material from Buchheim’s 1995 sequel Die Festung as well as adding its own spin to the storylines.

Is there a trailer for Das Boot season two?

So far we only have a German Sky trailer for the show, but it will no doubt be given a fresh promotion for UK audiences soon.

Will there be a season three of Das Boot?

The first season received a largely positive reception, leading to the upcoming second run of the show.

Season three is yet to be confirmed, but if season two impresses again, there’s no reason why another run of Das Boot isn’t possible…

