Trial by Media is Netflix’s next true crime hit – release date and trailer

Trial by Media is the latest series to bolster Netflix’s scorching hot array of true crime dramas.

The docu-series – executive-produced by George Clooney – will look at some of the biggest trials in the US and the role of the media in turning the legal system into a form of entertainment.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new true crime documentary.

When is Trial by Media released?

Trial by Media is scheduled for release on Netflix on 11th May 2020.

The series consists of six episodes.

What is Trial by Media about? Is it a true story?

“It doesn’t matter about the law; it’s about being able to tell a story,” says an expert in the trailer.

Trial by Media looks at six different trial cases that garnered huge media attention. With filming permitted in many US courtrooms, cameras would regularly line up to capture the proceedings with serious legal battles often being transformed into reality-style TV shows.

The series looks at the impact of the media in trials, how defendants and alleged victims could attempt to manipulate the TV audience, and win the ‘public vote’ in many cases.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! Hot off the press, we have a glimpse at what’s coming up…

