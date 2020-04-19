The 8 best moments of the One World: Together at Home concert

Lady Gaga. Paul McCartney. Elton John. The Rolling Stones. Taylor Swift. Stevie Wonder. Sam Smith. John Legend. Billie Eilish. Name a current pop superstar and the chances are they featured in One World: Together at Home, a musical telethon broadcast around the globe.

Advertisement

Organised by the Global Citizen movement and the World Health Organization (WHO) to raise funds in the fight against coronavirus, acts worldwide performed songs in front of a camera in isolation.

You can catch highlights of the eight-hour show on BBC One tonight (Sunday 19th April) from 7.15pm, but until then, you can catch up on the biggest moments of the night below.

Lady Gaga kickstarted the show with a heartfelt message

The pop superstar, who curated the concert, started proceedings with a special message to the care workers on the frontlines.

“I care so much about all of the medical workers who are putting their lives at risk right now. I think of them every day, I pray for them every day,” she said. “What I’d like to do tonight is just give you, if I have permission, a moment to smile.”

She then launched into a soulful version of Nat King Cole’s Smile.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The Rolling Stones performed in different houses – and without a drumset

Although in isolation in different houses, members of the British rock group (Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts) came together for a virtual performance of You Can’t Always Get What You Want.

Unfortunately, looks like Watts is stuck in isolation without a drum kit, which forced him to air tap along to the music.

Taylor Swift held back the tears during an emotional performance

The singer previously promised fans she’d never play Soon You’ll Get – a track delving into her mother’s cancer diagnosis – live as it was too emotional.

However, Swift powered through the song for One World, having to keep her eyes clenched throughout.

Paul McCartney delivered a statement to world leaders

Before offering fans a performance of Beatles classic Lady Madonna alongside footage of healthcare workers, the rock star delivered a message that took aim at the world’s political leaders.

Advertisement

“Let’s tell our leaders we need to strengthen the health care system around the world so that a crisis like this never happens again,” he said.