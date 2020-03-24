Doctor Who to release Rose: The Prequel ahead of second fan watch-along

If a brand-new Doctor Who sketch written by Steven Moffat wasn’t enough for you, fellow ex-showrunner Russell T Davies has revealed that yet more exclusive Who content is set to hit the internet, all part of the ongoing fan rewatches of the BBC sci-fi drama while viewers are stuck at home.

And this time, ahead of the Thursday 26th March anniversary simulcast of Rose – Davies’ original 2005 ‘pilot’ for the rebooted version of Doctor Who, which aired 15 years ago that day – it looks like we’ll be getting our hands on a long-shelved bit of promotional material, offering a “prequel” of the episode’s action.

“Thursday daytime, time TBC, we’ll release ROSE: THE PREQUEL on the BBC’s Doctor Who website – it’s a lost piece of history from the 50th anniversary year, 2013,” Davies wrote on Instagram. “Never seen before!

“Plus more surprise to come,” he added. “Oh what a lockdown this is!’

Russell T Davies’ Twitter handle will be named on Thursday. In the meantime, here’s something else to look forward to… Rose: The Prequel is on its way! ???? #TripofaLifetime #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/ugicjuLw3q — Emily Cook (@Emily_Rosina) March 24, 2020

While no more details were given by Davies or the watch-along’s organiser Emily Cook, it seems likely that this “prequel” material was intended as part of the celebrations around The Day of the Doctor (coincidentally, the first of the series’ episodes to get this simulcast treatment), only to not make the cut at the time.

Now, combined with Davies’ promised tweet-along to Rose on the 26th as well as the “more surprise” yet to be unveiled, it looks like Doctor Who fans have an awful lot to look forward to. And what better way to mark NuWho’s 15th anniversary?

Find out how to join in with the Rose rewatch here.