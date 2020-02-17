Doctor Who finale to feature multiple generations of Cybermen designs

While we already knew we were getting a lot of Cyberman action in Doctor Who’s upcoming two-part finale, a new teaser trailer has revealed that this Cyber-Army will be bursting with older Cybermen designs alongside the previously-revealed new look for the baddies.

Advertisement

In newly-released footage, we can see battered, half-converted Lone Cyberman Ashad (Patrick O’Kane) teaming up with two similarly rusty 2006-era “Cybus” Cybermen, a design of the cyborg baddies that was replaced with a newer model in 2013.

Meanwhile, there’s no sign of the shinier, larger-headed new Cybermen teased in an earlier trailer, suggesting that Ashad will have to team up with the dregs of the Cyberman army (including these older models) to somehow bring this powerful new force into being.

But does this mean we could see more older Cyberman designs in the two-part finale? Will the more human Mondasian Cybermen (last seen in 2017) make an appearance, possibly even alongside some genuine classic-era designs?

Get all the latest Doctor Who updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for Doctor Who and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Well, for now we’re not sure – but so far, it seems likely that Ascension of the Cybermen/The Timeless Children will be a real trip down memory lane for Doctor Who fans.

Advertisement

Doctor Who continues on BBC One at 7:10pm on Sundays