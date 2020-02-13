Who is The Masked Singer? Spoilers, theories and clues revealed
Who could be hiding behind these elaborate costumes?
It’s by far one of the strangest and zaniest shows on television; The Masked Singer has taken the nation by storm.
For those of you not familiar with the premise, The Masked Singer sees 12 celebrities take on elaborate and bewildering nature-themed disguises and belt out a number of classics while our panel has to figure out who is behind the mask.
The finale will be airing on ITV on Saturday 15th February at 7pm – and here’s a sneak peek of what you can expect.
We’ve looked at the clues and the evidence, and we’re going to try and guess along with the panel about who is behind the mask.
Who is Octopus?
Songs:
Week 1: Part of Your World – The Little Mermaid
Week 2: Splish Splash – Bobby Darin
Week 3: Diamonds Are Forever – Shirley Bassey
Week 4: I’ll Never Love Again – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Clues:
- Does weight training
- Has links to catwalks
- Wants to be a “role model”
- Maybe American
- Signed a record-breaking deal
- Australian – links to Jason Donovan in Neighbours
- Linked to The Apprentice
- Linked to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
- Emmerdale star?
- Speaks multiple languages
- Vegan
Guesses:
- Laura Whitmore
- Sheree Murphy
- Kylie Minogue
- Danni Minogue
- Holly Valance
- Ashley Roberts
- Courtney Act
Who is Queen Bee?
Songs:
Week 1: Alive – Sia
Week 2: Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi
Week 3: Girl On Fire – Alicia Keys
Week 4: Heaven – by DJ Sammy
Clues:
- Child star/famous when she was younger
- A wild card
- Several accents
- Joker of the pack
- Law maker
- Activist
Guesses:
- Leona Lewis
- Jade Thirlwall
- Jesy Nelson
- Nicola Roberts
- Charlotte Church
Who is Hedgehog?
Songs:
Week 1: Black Magic – Little Mix
Week 2: Shine – Take That
Week 3: Don’t Look Back In Anger – Oasis
Week 4: I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That) – Meat Loaf
Clues:
- Likes being in an ensemble and can’t wait to have a ball
- Had a job which means he died every night at 8.30pm
- More active at night
- More introverted than you might think
- Connections to Phantom of the Opera and Hairspray
Guesses:
- Tony Hadley
- Michael Ball
- Alfie Boe
- Michael Crawford
- Jack Whitehall