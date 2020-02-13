Who is The Masked Singer? Spoilers, theories and clues revealed

It’s by far one of the strangest and zaniest shows on television; The Masked Singer has taken the nation by storm.

For those of you not familiar with the premise, The Masked Singer sees 12 celebrities take on elaborate and bewildering nature-themed disguises and belt out a number of classics while our panel has to figure out who is behind the mask.

The finale will be airing on ITV on Saturday 15th February at 7pm – and here’s a sneak peek of what you can expect.

We’ve looked at the clues and the evidence, and we’re going to try and guess along with the panel about who is behind the mask.

Who is Octopus?

Octopus – Songs, Clues, Guesses

Songs:

Week 1: Part of Your World – The Little Mermaid

Week 2: Splish Splash – Bobby Darin

Week 3: Diamonds Are Forever – Shirley Bassey

Week 4: I’ll Never Love Again – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Clues:

Does weight training

Has links to catwalks

Wants to be a “role model”

Maybe American

Signed a record-breaking deal

Australian – links to Jason Donovan in Neighbours

Linked to The Apprentice

Linked to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Emmerdale star?

Speaks multiple languages

Vegan

Guesses:

Laura Whitmore

Sheree Murphy

Kylie Minogue

Danni Minogue

Holly Valance

Ashley Roberts

Courtney Act

Read more about who Octopus is here.

Who is Queen Bee?

Queen Bee – Songs, Clues, Guesses

Songs:

Week 1: Alive – Sia

Week 2: Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi

Week 3: Girl On Fire – Alicia Keys

Week 4: Heaven – by DJ Sammy

Clues:

Child star/famous when she was younger

A wild card

Several accents

Joker of the pack

Law maker

Activist

Guesses:

Leona Lewis

Jade Thirlwall

Jesy Nelson

Nicola Roberts

Charlotte Church

Read more about who Queen Bee is here.

Who is Hedgehog?

Hedgehog – Songs, Clues, Guesses

Songs:

Week 1: Black Magic – Little Mix

Week 2: Shine – Take That

Week 3: Don’t Look Back In Anger – Oasis

Week 4: I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That) – Meat Loaf

Clues:

Likes being in an ensemble and can’t wait to have a ball

Had a job which means he died every night at 8.30pm

More active at night

More introverted than you might think

Connections to Phantom of the Opera and Hairspray

Guesses:

Tony Hadley

Michael Ball

Alfie Boe

Michael Crawford

Jack Whitehall

Read more about who Hedgehog is here.