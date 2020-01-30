Accessibility Links

BBC to air Nicholas Parsons programme this weekend

The veteran broadcaster died earlier this week at the age of 96

BBC Two will repeat an episode of My Life on a Plate featuring Nicholas Parsons this weekend, following the broadcaster’s death at 96 years old.

The series initially aired in 2015 and sees chef Brian Turner cooking food for prominent media personalities, while they reflect on their life and experiences.

Parsons’s episode was filmed in London and sees the entertainer tell stories from his school years, his time as an engineering student, his early years in acting and his memories of the blitz during World War II.

BBC Two has made a minor alteration to their schedule to pay tribute to the late Parsons, dropping the episode of Flog It which had been set to air in that time slot.

Parsons died on Tuesday 27th January after a short illness, prompting an outpouring of tributes from those who admired his work, including author Neil Gaiman, comedian Stephen Fry and journalist Andrew Neil.

He was best known as the voice of BBC Radio 4’s Just A Minute, a show which he hosted from December 1967 until June 2018 without missing a single episode. He also guest starred in the likes of Doctor Who and Have I Got News For You.

