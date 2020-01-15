Tonight marks the departure of Love Island star Ollie Williams, who will be announcing to the rest of the Love Island 2020 cast that he has decided to leave the South African villa.

Advertisement

Get all the latest Love Island news and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Love Island and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The supposed heir to the Lanhydrock Estate, who was coupled up with Paige Turley while in the villa, made his decision after speaking candidly to the Beach Hut.

But what prompted Ollie to leave the Love Island villa? Here’s everything you need to know.

Why did Ollie Williams quit Love Island?

Ollie decided to bid Love Island adieu after realising he still had feelings for his ex-girlfriend, Laura Nofer, according to The Sun.

A Love Island spokesperson said on January 14th: “Ollie has made the decision to leave the Love Island villa.”

Shedding light on his reasons behind his exit, Ollie said in the Beach Hut: “I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else… I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings. At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it’s about finding love. If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn’t be fair on them.”

Ollie expressed how he may still have feelings for his ex before entering the villa, telling RadioTimes.com out in South Africa: “I’ve had two long term relationships. The first one was a disaster[…] But I’ve learned from that with the second.

“The second was really good. It ended basically due to distance and we basically weren’t the right people for each other at that time.”

Ollie has been at the centre of controversy since being announced as a Love Island star, after pictures emerged of him posing alongside dead animals while on a trip to Africa.

However, a source close to Ollie told RadioTimes.com the islander was involved in “conservation”, explaining: “It is categorically untrue to suggest Ollie is involved in hunting for sport. Ollie is a passionate conservationist and worked with an anti-poaching unit in Mozambique.

“Conservation is crucial to the survival of animals and as part of that work Ollie was involved in the culling of sick animals who were a threat to the health of the herd.

“There is a very big and important difference between trophy hunting and the conversation work Ollie has previously been involved in.

“At no point has Ollie organised or booked anybody to go to Africa to shoot game.”

Advertisement

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays on ITV2