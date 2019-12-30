New line of Doctor Who T-shirts launched to mark series 12

It’s only a matter of days until fans are reunited with Jodie Whittaker and her companions for more adventures in time and space – and BBC Studios has announced that it will mark the new series with a special collection of T-shirts.

The ten exclusive Doctor Who T-shirts will be released by retailer Forbidden Planet.

Each T-shirt will be themed around a different episode from the series, and will be available to pre-order for £15.99 the morning after the corresponding episode’s transmission.

The hit sci-fi show returns to BBC One on 1st January at 6:55pm for a New Year’s Day special named Spyfall, with subsequent episodes broadcasting every Sunday.

Jodie Whittaker returns to the Tardis for her second run of adventures as the Thirteenth Doctor and will once again be joined by friends Ryan (Tosin Cole), Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Graham (Bradley Walsh).

Anita Majhu, senior licensing manager at BBC Studios, said: “This is such an exciting line and we’re thrilled to be offering Doctor Who fans the opportunity to be a part of the new series in this way.”

Anthony Garnon, licensing & special projects manager at Forbidden Planet, said the launch had taken “months of behind the scenes planning and co-ordination.”

T-shirts will be available to pre-order online at ForbiddenPlanet.com and will be priced at £15.99 RRP