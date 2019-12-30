James Corden has hinted that we could get a full new series of Gavin and Stacey

Gavin and Stacey’s long-awaited return on Christmas Day was met with acclaim from fans and critics alike – and led to many of the show’s admirers calling for a full series of the popular sitcom.

And according to a star of the Christmas special, co-creator James Corden has hinted that another series could be in the offing, a decade after the third series was broadcast.

Oscar Hartland, who starred as Neil (Smithy and Nessa’s son) in the festive episode, has said in an appearance on Good Morning Britain that when he asked Corden about the possibility of a new series he was told that it might be possible.

Hartland said, “I did ask James in the process of filming. He said it’s just what the people want.”

He added that he himself would be fully behind the idea, but that “it really depends what other people think about it and whether they like it or not.”

The Christmas special was a huge hit, becoming the most watched Christmas show of the decade – with 11.6 million viewers tuning in to to catch up with the Shipmans and the Wests.

Speaking about the episode, Director of BBC Content Charlotte Moore said: “Christmas Day on BBC One brought the nation together and entertained them in their millions with the much anticipated return of Gavin and Stacey taking the top spot in 2019, and making it the biggest in a decade.”

