When is Industry on TV?

Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner’s production company Bad Wolf (A Discovery of Witches) has announced a new drama focused on the financial crisis of 2008.

The Wales-based company will work with American channel HBO to produce the eight-part drama. Not much is know about the series, but it sounds a little like a contemporary version of ’90s series This Life, but set in the world of international finance.

When will Industry be released?

Filming in Cardiff was intended to commence in the summer of 2019, so about a year later would be the absolute earliest we can expect to see the series on our screens – a UK BBC broadcast is yet to be confirmed.

Bad Wolf’s most recent production is an adaptation of Philip Pullman’s fantasy series His Dark Materials, also a collaboration with HBO. That show is being released in the UK on BBC One at the same time as its Stateside broadcast.

What is Industry about?

Set in 2008, the show will cover the global financial crisis that began with the mortgage business of the United States, a year before.

The story will follow a handful of aspiring bankers just out of university, each trying to build a career in finance by acquiring full-time roles at a particular investment bank based in London. This will quickly spiral into a drug and sex-fuelled scene of sex and drugs, testing the scruples of novices in an industry with little room for integrity.

The series will draw inspiration from the personal experiences of Konrad Kay and Mickey Down’s time in the financial world and what they saw of those desperate to get ahead.

Bad Wolf founder Jane Tranter said: “Mickey and Konrad’s talent, drive and commitment was obvious to us the moment we met them.

“The scripts for Industry have an energy and direction that comes from their first-hand experience of the trading floor and their ear for sharp dialogue immediately captured our attention. We’re excited to be making their first TV drama series with HBO – who are never afraid to make bold decisions and support new talent.”

Who stars in Industry?

The series focuses on two young graduates named Gus (Deep State’s David Jonsson) and Hari (played by Informer’s Nabhaan Rizwan).

The ensemble cast also includes Myha’la Herrold (The Tattooed Heart), Marisa Abela (Cobra), Harry Lawtey (Marcella), Freya Mavor (The ABC Murders, Skins), Will Tudor (Game of Thrones), Conor Macneill (Death and Nightingales) and Ken Leung (Marvel’s Inhumans).

Executive producers include Lena Dunham (creator, writer and star of HBO’s Girls) – who will also direct the first episode – as well as Konrad Kay and Mickey Down (who will write the series).