Dannii Minogue on The Masked Singer: ‘It’s a great antidote to the scary world’

Having been heavily trailed on ITV, The Masked Singer is set to brighten up a gloomy January as the hugely popular format finally comes to the UK.

Advertisement

Featuring 12 celebrities heavily disguised in elaborate costumes, The Masked Singer sees a panel of judges try and figure out who is behind the mask.

Having initially launched in Korea, the show has garnered international success, having been popular in both the States and Australia.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

And former X Factor judge Dannii Minogue, who is also on the panel of The Masked Singer, explained just why she thinks the show is so popular.

“The Masked Singer is just so funny, it’s so much fun. It’s the most fun show to work on,” she told RadioTimes.com last year.

“It’s not been going on as long as The X Factor, but it could be the way [for talent competitions] to go.

“I think globally, there’s a lot going on in the world and in world news, and a lot of things people are finding quite scary.

“I think [The Masked Singer] is a great antidote to that, to have something super fun.”

The UK version of The Masked Singer sees Jonathan Ross, Ken Jeong, Davina McCall and Rita Ora team up to try and guess the celebrities.

Despite having met and interviewed a number of celebrities in her time, McCall admitted she wasn’t particularly skilled at naming celebrities.

“I was so surprised at some of the celebrities. I knew some them very well and I didn’t get guess them,” she said.

“They were very disappointed. They were like I really thought you would have got it!”

Advertisement

The Masked Singer launches Saturday 4th January 2020