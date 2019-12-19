Accessibility Links

Who is Ben Hanlin? Meet the magician joining Dancing On Ice 2020

He'll be hoping to enchant the judges with his routines

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 14: Ben Hanlin arrives for Good Morning Britain's Health Star Awards - at Hilton Park Lane on April 14, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

If there’s one contestant that’s hoping to show off some spellbinding moves in the rink, it’s magician and television presenter Ben Hanlin, one of the hopefuls on Dancing on Ice 2020.

The ITV2 star is putting his showmanship to the ultimate test in the ITV competition as he tries to impress judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean and John Barrowman.

But who exactly is Ben Hanlin? Here’s everything you need to know…

Dancing On Ice 2020 line-up: Ben Hanlin – Key Facts

Age: 33

Known for: Magician and TV presenter

Twitter: @BenHanlin

Instagram: @BenHanlin

Who is Ben Hanlin?

Ben Hanlin started his media career by presenting a series on the Discovery Channel called Breaking Magic, which explored how magicians use science to create jaw-dropping magic tricks.

He went on to present his own magic show, Tricked on ITV2, which ran for three series from 2013 to 2016. The show involved Hanlin pranking celebrities with his illusions, including the likes of Joe Swash, Peter Andre and Gemma Collins.

For the last three years, Hanlin has been a regular voice on Capital Birmingham radio station.

What has Ben Hanlin said about Dancing On Ice 2020?

After announcing his involvement on BBC Radio London, Hanlin said: “Can I ice skate? Barely. But I did say to the producers ‘if I’m going to do this, can I try to do magic on ice?’ I will try and attempt to put magic into the show if I can.”

Since then, he has posted updates on his progress to his Instagram account.

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV in January 2020

