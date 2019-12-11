When is James May: Our Man in Japan on Amazon? What is it about?

James May is the latest star to join the growing list of celebrity travelogues. Like Sue Perkins and Joanna Lumley before him, May will be travelling to the land of the rising sun in Prime Video’s upcoming James May: Our Man in Japan.

But, to one-up the former Bake Off host and Absolutely Fabulous star, May will be “literally” risking his life during his Japanese adventure – or so he tells us in the trailer.

The show marks May’s first Prime Video solo adventure. He also co-presents The Grand Tour on the streaming service, along with former Top Gear co-presenters Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond.

Where can I watch James May: Our Man in Japan?

Subscribers of Amazon Prime are in luck, as the travelogue will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 3rd January 2020.

You can watch James May: Our Man in Japan for free with a >30-day trial for Amazon Prime.

What is James May: Our Man in Japan about?

The title is pretty self-explanatory, but James May: Our Man in Japan will centre around the former Top Gear co-presenter’s experiences in Japan. He seems well aware of the genre’s saturation and promises a travelogue with a difference.

To achieve this, May and his bemused crew will travel by land, sea, air and go-kart, bringing his quintessential British bloke-ness and an array of floral shirts to the likes of tech testing and competitive snowball fighting.

Nothing is too out there for May, whether it’s cutting-edge Japanese cuisine, sumo wrestling or an excitable robot tour guide.

Is there a trailer?

Yep – you can take a look below!