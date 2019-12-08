Accessibility Links

Who won I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2019?

UPDATED LIVE – the winner of I’m a Celeb 2019 will be crowned tonight!

I'm a Celeb 2019 (ITV)

Who won I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here?

Third place went to Roman.

The 26-year-old placed third after his final Bushtucker Trial saw him win five stars for the camp’s final meal.

“I’ve never had more fun, and I’ve never had an experience like that,” he said of his time in the jungle.

After three weeks of stomach-churning trials, endless creepy-crawlies and continuous rows, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is drawing to a close for 2019.

It’s not necessarily been a vintage year of I’m a Celeb fans – our camp was sorely missing a Harry Redknapp figure of fun – but it certainly was a camp full of characters.

The I’m a Celebrity final starts at 9pm on Sunday 8th December on ITV

