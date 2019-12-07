Meet Ian Wright – the former footballer and TV pundit doing I’m a Celebrity 2019

Footballing legend Ian Wright was one of the first I’m a Celebrity contestants to land at Brisbane Airport, having been rumoured to be taking part in the ITV series for quite some time – and said to have been offered a six-figure salary to appear.

Advertisement

Here’s all you need to know about the Arsenal striker turned pundit…

Age: 56

Famous for: Being an Arsenal and Crystal Palace footballer in the 90s, and having since forged a career as a pundit and TV presenter

Twitter: @IanWright0

Instagram: @wrightyofficial

Ian Wright’s football career

Born in London in 1963, Wright initially struggled to land a professional footballing contract, having trialled as a teenager for Southend and Brighton.

However, after playing semi-professionally for Greenwich Borough, he was scouted by Crystal Palace, signing a contract in 1985 aged 21.

He quickly established himself as a key player and, after six year’s at Palace, remains their third highest goal scorer of all time.

Signing for Arsenal in 1991, Wright’s stellar goal scoring reputation was kept intact. He hit a hat-trick on his debut and, in his seven years at the club, scored 185 goals in 288 appearances, making him Arsenal’s second highest goal-scorer of all time behind Thierry Henry.

Wright also played for England, last appearing in the squad in 1998.

After brief spells at West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Celtic among others, Wright retired from football in 2000. He was awarded an MBE for his services.

Get all the latest I'm A Celebrity news, views and gossip direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for I'm A Celebrity and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Which TV shows has Ian Wright starred in or presented?

Following his success on the pitch, Wright established himself as a popular presenter. Following his own chat show, Friday Night’s All Wright, he starred on sports panel show They Think It’s All Over, Gladiators, Big Brother’s Celebrity Hijack and Live from Studio Five.

The ever outspoken Wrighty regularly appears as a football pundit, featuring on Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2.

Advertisement

What has Ian Wright said about doing I’m a Celebrity?

Wrighty admits his footie manager friend Harry Redknapp – 2018 King of the Jungle – helped convince him that the time was right to take on the I’m a Celebrity challenge.