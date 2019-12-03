When is The Goes Wrong Show on TV? Who stars in it?

Here comes trouble… The hit West End production The Play That Goes Wrong is getting its own BBC1 spin-off series, with a brand new six-part comedy series titled The Goes Wrong Show.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Goes Wrong Show…

When is The Goes Wrong Show on TV?

The show is set to launch on BBC1 in December 2019, a six-part series which airs weekly and includes a Christmas special.

What is The Goes Wrong Show about?

You might recognise the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, a hapless group of ‘amateur actors’, from their previous show Peter Pan Goes Wrong, aired on BBC1 back in December 2016.

They also produced a sequel, A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong, guest-starring Sir Derek Jacobi and Dame Diana Rigg, which was released the following Christmas.

Written by, and starring, the original founders of the Mischief Theatre Company (including a couple of new faces) each episode focuses on one of the society’s shambolic theatre productions, in which everything — literally, everything — goes wrong: from lines forgotten to limbs breaking and even whole sets collapsing.

Filming began back in March, when Henry Lewis, co-writer and co-founder of Mischief Theatre, commented: “Ever since we first began to make things go wrong all the way back in 2012 it has been a dream of ours to bring a series based on this joyful brand of humour to the screen, so when the BBC commissioned The Goes Wrong Show it was a dream come true.

“We’re so grateful for this incredible opportunity and we can’t wait to get started on making some truly terrible programmes.”

He added: “We are still very short on equipment – if you have a camcorder we can borrow (in any condition) please do fax us.”

Who stars in The Goes Wrong Show?

The main cast includes Nancy Zamit, Charlie Russell, Greg Tannahill, Henry Shields, Henry Lewis, Dave Hearn, Bryony Corrigan, Chris Leask, and Jonathan Sayer, each playing an amateur actor.

Shields, Lewis and Sayer are the series co-writers.