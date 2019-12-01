What’s been the best TV Show of the decade?

Ten years is a long time in telly, and there’s certainly been a fantastic array of small screen gems produced over the past decade, so we want your help in finding the absolute best of the best.

Advertisement

The RadioTimes.com team have shortlisted 100 of the best shows from every genre that began airing on UK screens since 1st January 2010, and now we’re handing it over to you…

Do you think the way Broadchurch kept the nation guessing qualifies it for this prestigious honour, or were you blown away by the epic Game of Thrones? Perhaps you’ve not been able to stop thinking about Tommy Shelby since you first saw Peaky Blinders or you’re still coming to terms with the brilliance of Detectorists.

Whether you love drama, comedy, entertainment, reality, documentaries or sci-fi/ fantasy, we all have our favourite shows – and now it’s time to decide on the ultimate TV accolade of the last ten years, the RadioTimes.com TV Show of the Decade.

Below is the shortlist of 100 shows – you can only pick one, so choose wisely…

We’ll be revealing the result shortly before 2020.

Advertisement

Happy voting TV fans…