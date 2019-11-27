Doctor Who spin-off Class is returning at Big Finish – but two characters are being recast

Doctor Who spin-off Class is getting more audio outings courtesy of Big Finish, but with some rather significant changes.

The TV show, which ran for a single series in 2016, was revived on audio last year – with the main cast all reprising their roles.

Big Finish has now announced a third and fourth volume of Class will follow 2018’s first releases, but with two new cast members stepping in to play familiar characters.

Dervla Kirwan (Ballykissangel, Goodnight Sweetheart) will now play Miss Quill, the role originated by Katherine Kelly, while Joanna McGibbon will replace Vivian Oparah as Tanya Adeola.

However, Class regulars Greg Austin (Charlie Smith), Fady Elsayed (Ram Singh), Sophie Hopkins (April MacLean) and Jordan Renzo (Matteusz Andrzejewski) will all reprise their roles for the new adventures.

“When we first announced we were reviving Class on audio, I think the response took everyone by surprise, and it became clear to everyone there was an appetite for more adventures with these characters, and now we have even more!” said producer/director Scott Handcock.

“As before, they’re set within the television series, tackling urban legends, intergalactic romances, mock exams and an abandoned Shoreditch house on Halloween!

“Greg, Sophie, Fady and Jordan return as Charlie, April, Ram and Matteusz respectively, with a couple of new cast members lending their vocals to familiar characters. Although we were unable to secure the talents of Vivian Oparah and Katherine Kelly, I’m thrilled to welcome Joanna McGibbon as Tanya Adeola and Dervla Kirwan as Miss Quill into the Class family. They’re both such brilliant actors and really capture the unique attitudes of their characters.”

The six new stories included in the forthcoming Class box sets are…

Volume Three The Soers’ Ditch by Carl Rowens Catfish by Kate Thorman Sweet Nothings by Michael Dennis Volume Four Mock by Alfie Shaw The Creeper by Lizzie Hopley The Queen of Rhodia by Blair Mowat

The new volumes will both be released in April 2020, each available as a limited edition box set for £19.99, or on download at £14.99 for pre-order at www.bigfinish.com.