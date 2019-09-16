Steven Knight confirms plans for Peaky Blinders spin-offs – and potentially a film

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has teased plans for a spin-off and potentially even a movie for his hit BBC drama.

Knight confirmed that he is looking at writing follow-ups to the adventures of Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and his Birmingham-based gang once he has finished writing the sixth and seventh series’.

“I’m writing series six at the moment,” he told PA. “That’s almost done. Then I’m going to do series seven, then I’m looking at spin-offs, maybe a movie.

“It’s up to us. It’s up to the people involved.”

If a spin-off gets the green light, it won’t be a prequel, as he believes it would be “limiting”.

“You can’t kill a character who can show up in the series,” he said. “The problem with prequels is you’re limiting yourself as to where it can go.”

Knight has previously said that he wants the main Peaky Blinders series to end on the advent of the Second World War.

“My ambition is to make it a story of a family between two wars,” he said at last year’s TV BAFTAs. “So I’ve wanted to end it with the first air raid siren in Birmingham in 1939. It’ll take three more series to reach that point.”

He added that the “fantastic” Peaky Blinders cast help deliver the show’s often gut-punching twists and turns.

“It’s an absolute miracle that we’ve got this fantastic cast, who just come back time after time and just deliver this thing, and just make it more than the sum of its parts,” he said earlier this year. “Helen [McCrory], Paul [Anderson], Cillian, Sam [Claflin] and Sophie [Rundle] – and all of them. You can go all the way through. It’s not like there’s weakness there.

Peaky Blinders continues Sundays at 9pm on BBC One