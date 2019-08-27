David Walliams ‘relieved’ Stephen Mulhern isn’t on Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions

David Walliams has said that he is relieved not to have Stephen Mulhern on Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions – but only because it means they don’t have to film Britain’s Got More Talent after wrapping up the main show each week.

Advertisement

Asked whether he missed his colleague, who has hosted ITV2’s companion show for the past 10 years, Walliams said: “It’s a relief, because when we do the live BGT shows we are sat for two and a half hours and then just as you think it’s over, in he walks and it’s another half hour of talking to him!”

He continued: “But I miss him backstage, because he’s hilarious and puts you in a happy mood.”

Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions is the first of its kind in the UK, following the success of its American counterpart, which brought Susan Boyle back to the stage earlier this year.

ITV has made the decision not to air Britain’s Got More Talent this time around, though it is expected to come back when the main show returns in Spring 2020.

Previous winners Paul Potts and Lost Voice Guy will take part in the series, which pits former champions and standout acts against one another.

Advertisement

Britains Got Talent: The Champions will premiere on Saturday 31st August