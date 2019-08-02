Peaky Blinders festival announced by creator Steven Knight

Grab your flat caps and Tommy guns: a Peaky Blinders festival is coming soon.

Co-curated by show creator Steven Knight, the celebration of the BBC gangster series promises fans an immersive recreation – and will include appearances from a few mystery cast members.

The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival – taking place in the streets, warehouses and factories in Digbeth, Central Birmingham on 14th and 15th September – promises theatre, live music and fashion inspired by the show, plus a cinema screening, five stages of music featuring the likes of Primal Scream, a reimagined Garrison Tavern, a museum, poetry and even a Peaky Blinders ballet.

It’s is also set to feature live recreations of Peaky Blinders scenes involving 200 actors.

Show creator Steve Knight, who is set to appear in a live Q&A with the show’s stars, said: “It will be a festival of live music, performance, poetry, immersive theatre and experiences which will celebrate the swagger of the men and women who walked these same Digbeth streets one hundred years ago.

“Expect the unexpected, expect 1919 to come crashing into 2019 and, be assured, everything is officially by order of the Peaky Blinders.”

Tickets for the festival go on sale Friday 9th September at 10am here.

But if you can’t visit the real-life Peaky Blinders, rest assured Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and the family are set to return in the show’s fifth series. And, from what we’ve seen, it could be the best one yet.