When is Succession season two on Sky Atlantic? Who is in the cast?

Succession season one came to a surprisingly dark and affecting end – and sowed plenty of seeds for what could be an eventful second season.

Advertisement

The series finale featured a shocking death, several power plays, an admission of adultery, a rocket launch explosion and one shudder-inducing reconciliation. In other words, just another day in the life of the Roy family…

It capped off one of the finest new series of the year, and with another run of episodes already confirmed, it’s time to start thinking about what we can expect when the Roys return.

Will the entire cast be coming back? And when will it be released? It’s time to tackle some of the burning questions about season two…

When will Succession season 2 air on TV?

Season two will premiere on Sky Atlantic on Monday 12th August 2019.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! The first teaser trailer shows us that Logan will be back to his best in season two, having spent much of season one recovering from illness. He’s now got Kendall under his thumb following the events of last year’s finale, and seems to be rather enjoying it. Check it out below.

A second trailer gives us a bit more of an insight into Kendall’s role in the season. Logan appears to be preparing his children for “war” against a rival (presumably Holly Hunter’s Rhea Jarrell – more on that below). At one point, Shiv asks Kendall what their dad has over him. Will the Roy family find out what went down at the wedding? Check the clip out below.

Who is in the cast?

The entire primary cast from season one, including Cox, Jeremy Strong, Matthew MacFadyen, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook will all be returning.

Plus, Holly Hunter has joined the drama as Rhea Jarrell, a politically savvy CEO of a rival media conglomerate. She may pose the greatest threat to Logan this time around, now that his family are all out of ideas for usurping his throne.

What’s next for Kendall?

After spending the majority of the season on the back foot, prodigal son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) found himself in an unlikely – and ill-fitting – power position at the beginning of the finale. He managed to send his father Logan (Brian Cox) into panic mode by handing him a letter informing him that he and fellow shareholder Stewy (Arian Moayed) were about to “bearhug” him into submission (by offering to buy him out at a share price so good that he could not legally turn them down).

But this didn’t last long. On a late night mission to find drugs, Kendall crashed a car into a lake, resulting in the accidental death of his young companion (a waiter at Shiv’s wedding who had been scolded and dismissed by Logan).

After attempting to save the waiter, Kendall ran back to his hotel, cleaned himself up and returned to the wedding as if nothing had happened, only to be called into his father’s room during breakfast the following day, where he discovered his goose was cooked.

Logan explained to him that his room key had been found with the body, and that he had been spotted, soaking wet, heading back into his room after the crash. He added that he had the power to make this go away.

“This could be the defining moment of your life,” he tells his son. “A rich kid kills a boy. You’d never be anything else. Or it could be what it should be: nothing at all. A sad little detail at a lovely wedding, where father and son are reconciled.”

Kendall then broke down in his father’s arms, with Logan consoling him: “You’re my boy. You’re my number one boy”. It was a heartbreaking end to the duo’s lopsided game of tug-o-war, and it feels definitive.

If Logan can indeed make the potential manslaughter charge go away, Kendall is likely stuck under his father’s thumb forever. Alternatively, if the details somehow do get out, he will face criminal charges, and his reputation will be ruined forever.

Either way, it’s hard to imagine him shaking off this trauma and returning to the falsely confident, rhyme-spitting wannabe mogul that was so fun to watch in season one.

Are Tom and Shiv in an open relationship?

Tom and Shiv (Sarah Snook) had an unusual wedding night, with the latter divulging her affair with her colleague and ex-boyfriend Nate. She added that she would not be able to maintain a monogamous relationship.

Tom, devastated by this news, tells her that he loves her anyway, and the duo share a kiss, which seems to confirm that they’re going to plough ahead. But Tom later on goes out of his way to kick Nate out of the afterparty, after forcing him to pour his glass of wine – Tom’s comparatively impoverished parents’ only contribution to the wedding – back into the bottle.

It seems there is plenty of friction ahead for the newlyweds.

Is Connor really going to run for President?



In the finale, Connor Roy (Alan Ruck), Logan’s eldest and oddest son, announced to his escort girlfriend Willow that he wants to run for president, after espousing some Trumpian nonsense to Bernie Sanders stand-in presidential candidate Gil Eavis (whom his sister is representing, at her father’s behest).

If he really does intend on doing this, we could expect to see greater echoes of the current presidential administration in future seasons – but it could also just be an outlandish, off-the-cuff remark to prove to Willow that he has a semblance of ambition, after she had told a partygoer that he “does nothing” (she wasn’t wrong…).

Advertisement

Succession season two is expected to air on Sky Atlantic in 2019