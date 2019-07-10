Who is Dennon Lewis? Meet Love Island’s Casa Amor contestant and pro footballer

Love Island series five is set to get seriously fiery, with Casa Amor just round the corner.

Our couples will face their biggest test yet as they are split up, with the girls reportedly heading into the ‘secret’ second villa, filled with new Islanders who are determined to turn heads.

Here’s our lowdown on Dennon, the pro footballer heading to Majorca…

Meet Dennon Lewis…

Who is Dennon coupled up with? As of yet, no-one, but watch this space.

Status: DUMPED

Age: 22

From: Watford

Job: Professional footballer

Instagram: @dennon_lewis

What football team does Dennon Lewis play for?

You may recognise Dennon if you’re a Scottish football fan, as he’s currently a forward for Falkirk.

He hit the headlines last year when he spoke out against the racist abuse he received from his own club’s fans, taking to Twitter about the issue.

“I have never gone through a period like this in my life,” he said at the time. “I know that I will not and cannot stand for this.”

“From a personal standpoint, never in a million years would I have expected to be subject to racial abuse from Falkirk fans.”

He’s now currently taking a break from the game as he searches for love out in the villa – but vows to be back on the pitch soon.

“Most definitely, 100% I’ll want to go back to playing football after I leave the villa,” he said – so no Instagram deals for him?

Outside football, Dennon describes himself as “funny, energetic and very positive”, and will come armed with “decent banter” to spice up the villa.

And he doesn’t believe he’ll have any trouble with coupling up with someone in the villa, rating himself a healthy eight out of ten.

“My best feature is probably my face, because that’s the thing that people look at first,” he joked.

What is Dennon looking for?

As someone insists they have banter, Dennon wants someone similarly quick-witted.

“She’s got to have some personality,” he said. “I want someone that I can have a laugh with, bounce off and throw banter at each other.”

While he thinks Lucie is “very nice”, Dennon may just be the man who pulls Maura away from Tom.

“I do like how Maura is turning out to be. She’s really feisty and could be a handful,” he said.

And Dennon is not shy of stepping on someone’s toes to get what he wants.

“To be honest I don’t really know any of the boys in there. If I knew them as friends, I wouldn’t pursue people but I don’t know them so I have no loyalties,” he said.

What is Dennon up to in the villa?

After a fling with Maura in Casa Amor, Dennon was dumped from the series when she opted to couple up with Marvin.

