One Derry Girl is desperate for the Erin and James romance to happen

Derry Girls season two, which featured US President Bill Clinton’s visit to the Northern Irish city in 1995, was chockfull of hilarious and memorable moments.

However, one scene that particularly stood out to fans was when wee English fella James (Dylan Llewellyn) took Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson) took the prom last-minute — resulting in comparisons with the Ross and Rachel prom scene in Friends.

Fans have been shipping the couple ever since, and two of the Derry Girls cast members have now responded to speculation that a Derry romance could be on the cards…

“I want it to happen so badly!,” revealed Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare in the series.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the South Bank Show Awards on Sunday, she added: “Yeah I really want it to happen, although it’s so funny because we’re like siblings now, so the thought of Saoirse and Dylan now having to kiss I find hilarious. But for the characters, yeah, I really want it to happen.”

Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who plays Erin, also said that there was “definitely a spark” between her character and James.

“I don’t think any of us could ever conjure up or imagine what Lisa [McGee]’s going to do, but I think there’s something to be said that a boy and a girl in their teens choose to be friends. But we’ll have to see what happens. There’s definitely a spark there.”

So would she prefer the pair to remain platonic? “I would just prefer to leave it down to Lisa. I think there’s definitely something there, we’re just going to have to see,” she added.

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee has previously revealed that there “might be” the possibility of a romance between the two characters.

“I’ve always thought James likes her, but I think he maybe doesn’t even understand that yet, and I don’t know when that’ll… It might happen when they’re much older, so it might not actually happen in our show,” she told RadioTimes.com.