Last Tango in Halifax is officially returning with four new episodes

After huge uncertainty about the future of the show, we finally have official confirmation: Last Tango in Halifax is coming back to TV!

Sally Wainwright’s comedy drama series was last seen at Christmas 2016 for a two-episode festive special. But now, BBC Director of Content Charlotte Moore has confirmed exclusively to Radio Times that Last Tango will return for a four-part series in 2020.

Starring Derek Jacobi and Anne Reid, the Bafta-winning drama tells the story of former childhood sweethearts Celia and Alan who have reunited later in life, as well as their respective grown-up daughters – played by Nicola Walker and Sarah Lancashire.

There is no confirmation yet on whether the same cast will return.

Derek Jacobi previously threw cold water on our hopes of another series, telling us that Wainwright was too busy: “She’s writing so many things. She’s a wonderful writer, but she’s got so much work that Tango is finished. It’s very sad, we all loved it.”

At the time, the BBC responded: “Sally is presently engaged with another BBC project, but has every intention of revisiting Last Tango when she is able to.”

Last Tango in Halifax is the brainchild of much-in-demand screenwriter Wainwright, who is also the writer behind Happy Valley as well as the BBC’s new Sunday night drama Gentleman Jack – which has also just been renewed for a second series.

If she ever gets a moment to breathe, could Wainwright also be tempted to revisit crime drama Happy Valley?

Moore’s only answer was this: “Sally knows what stories she wants to write.”

