Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 – finale live blog

If you think this has a happy ending, you haven’t been paying attention – and now, thanks to our distracting Game of Thrones live blog, you probably still won’t!

Advertisement

For the last EVER Thrones episode we’ll be taking a look back at how we got to this point from midnight BST, then following the exciting final conclusion at 2AM. We made it, you guys!

Refresh for live updates

00.46am: OK, discussio time.

Last week’s episode has been criticised for Dany’s abrupt heel-turn into mass murder and megalomania, sparking conversations about whether this series as a whole has been disappointing and even inspiring a petition to “remake” the last series that currently has around a million digital signatures.

Obviously this last action is a little extreme – based on comments on reddit they don’t actually think this would happen, they’re just trying to sabotage the post-Thrones career of the writers with the bad PR – but are they right to be angry?

Well, no – it’s a TV show, chill out – but I do sort of know where they’re coming from. Divorced from context the Bells was a brilliantly directed and acted episode with some stand-out moments, but Dany’s arc has been really rushed and it made the whole thing ring false (pun not intended but appreciated).

Frankly, a lot of this series has felt a bit…off, especially the last two episodes, and I’m really hoping David Benioff and DB Weiss can pull off an ending that will at least partially stick the (King’s) landing.

If not, well, we’ll always have the next book from George RR Martin when it comes out in 2030.

00.40am: Meanwhile, to avoid dealing with the fact that some of my favourite characters could die this week I’m just digging out bad old vines I made for the 2016 series. Starting with…

Back in 2016 I used Vine to show off my best Littlefinger impression. Now defunct both technologically and narratively! #GameOfThrones https://t.co/yTIDKS4IOb — Huw Fullerton (@HuwieMcChewie) May 19, 2019

00.37am: Also last week! We finally saw Cleganebowl happen as the Hound took on the Mountain, with the whole thing making a world wonder why on Earth Qyburn didn’t make more indestructible zombies for Cersei’s army. I mean, he was a lot harder to kill than the Night King! He got stabbed in the head and kept on truckin’!

Meanwhile, Jaime failed to get served at the bar at the Red Keep:

And instead ended up with his childhood crush in a real-life crush, getting flattened by the falling rubble of King’s Landing faster than anyone who had hopes of him returning to Brienne.

So Cersei and Jaime were dead. The Hound was dead. The Mountain was dead. Qyburn was dead, murdered by his own creation (we stein a literary legend). And even poor old Varys ended up barbecued after sending mean tweets about Daenerys to all the Lords in Westeros.

Frankly, I’m starting to get worried about Hot Pie’s chances of survival.

00.31am: Ha, even Pod has heard about the petition.

Thank you for the overwhelming love over the last few years. It’s been the most wonderful thing to be even a small part of something truly monumental. I hope you love it but if you don’t…they can’t change it now anyway 😇 #GamesOfThrones #TheFinalEpisode @hbo @GameOfThrones — Daniel Portman (@Daniel_Portman) May 19, 2019

00.30am: Anyway, enough navel-gazing. Where are we left in the actual story after last week’s The Bells?

Well, things aren’t exactly peachy in the state of Westeros. While finally, FINALLY invading King’s Landing with her surprisingly large army (didn’t all the Dothraki die??) Daenerys snapped, deciding that the smallfolk of the capitol were surrendering pretty ungratefully so decided to teach them a lesson.

The lesson? Well, don’t get burned by dragons because you will die instantly and cinematically. Unless you’re a main character, in which case falling stone will get you (BRICKARYS!)

00.24am: Weirdly, the very first live blog we did here and the last have a VERY similar photo.

Clearly, Tyrion has had a tough few years. And picked up some beard oil somewhere.

00.17am: Fact: this is EXACTLY how young we all were when this series began, and I will brook no discussions on this matter.

Maisie Williams and Isaac Hempstead Wright on the set of Game of Thrones. pic.twitter.com/CKhAoRupLn — T.I.N.P (@Thisisnotporn) May 19, 2019

00.14am: Meanwhile, BBC One has decided to mark the occasion by playing Spooks: The Greater Good, one of Kit Harington’s only non-Thrones roles in recent years.

I guess you work with what you have! Still not quite as obscure as Sodastream’s recent campaign to use the end of Game of Thrones to…reduce our single-use plastic usage? Hmm.

00.12am: Here we all are anyway, waiting for Game of Thrones to zoom off to the big “angry reddit forum” in the sky – and is it me, or does it all feel a bit unreal?

I’ve been watching this series pretty much since the beginning and became a huge fan in the years since, and it’s been a large part of my life. I love this show, and so do so many other people around the world, and frankly tonight just doesn’t seem…momentous enough to be the night we say goodbye to the whole thing.

00.08am: If you’re new here, hello! My name’s Huw Fullerton, and I’ll be your live blogger this evening.

And yes, I dressed for the occasion.

Just hanging out on a damp roof, for my art.

I’ve been blogging this series since 2016, aka when they ran out of books and it all went wrong (depending on which internet petitions you read), and all hacky intros aside I am actually a teensy bit emotional that this will be my last one ever. Well, at least until that spin-off.

00.05am: I kid, I kid.

Tonight OF COURSE marks the end of Game of Thrones, the multi-million dollar adaptation of George RR Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series that….actually, you know what, you probably know all that by now.

After eight series, around eight years and thousands of (pretty grisly) deaths it all comes down to one hour and 20 minutes-ish episode that has to wrap up every single character’s storyline, every dangling plot thread and every dangling question, while also providing an exciting enough story to end things on a high.

Easy peasy, right?

00.01am: Hello and welcome to this – a sad and auspicious day in the history of popular entertainment.

You see, today we must wave farewell to a critically acclaimed work of art, a cultural artefact whose legacy will reverberate throughout the generations, and whose absence this time next week will leave a hole in our very being.

Yep, that’s right – this is my last live blog. Stop, please, hold back those tears. Just think of the good times we’ve had. All those socks, those bad Vines I made in 2016, the tatty Jon Snow cloak I stopped bothering to wear, the terrible puns, the off-brand figurines…they’re not GONE, just in a different place. A better place.

Excited to watch tonight's #GameOfThrones finale with all my friends!!.!! pic.twitter.com/TsoSTJvIs3 — Huw Fullerton (@HuwieMcChewie) August 27, 2017

Those were the days.

We’ll always have the blogs that came before, even if there aren’t new ones coming ever again. They will live on as a testimony to the power of “some guy typing surprisingly slowly while missing key plot points and making ill-timed jokes” (at least until RadioTimes.com purge the archives in a desperate bid for credibility), and maybe that’s enough.

Still, I can’t deny it’s a sad day for you, the readers or (more importantly) me, the brave person who watches a TV show for work.

Advertisement

What’s that? What’s the blog actually about? Oh, some dragon show. The guy from Pompeii is in it, I think. Now, back to me…