Nadiya Hussain praised for “important” BBC documentary on anxiety

Nadiya Hussain has been met with praise for her frank discussion of her own experiences of anxiety in a new BBC1 documentary.

Nadiya: Anxiety and Me aired as part of the BBC’s Mental Health Season, and observed how the TV baker handled her anxiety and extreme panic attacks.

The documentary saw Hussain head into schools to see how teachers deal with outbreaks of anxiety amongst students, and turn to King’s College London to learn about preventing her anxiety being passed down to her children.

Great British Bake Off winner @BegumNadiya has suffered with anxiety ever since being severely bullied at school. #NadiyaAnxietyAndMe | BBC One | Tonight 9pm | BBC One pic.twitter.com/LL3GA8oLUH — BBC One (@BBCOne) May 15, 2019

However, fans were most moved when Hussain herself spoke frankly and openly about her own experiences with anxiety in a cognitive behavioural therapy session

Hussain told viewers at home how the condition – which she had not been formally diagnosed with before taking part in the documentary – had seen her lose friends and pile pressure on herself.

Viewers took to Twitter to praise Hussain, calling her an “example to everyone” and deeming the powerful documentary “important”.

Massive credit to @BegumNadiya for being so frank and open about anxiety. As a fellow sufferer I really believe that normalising anxiety/depression is the way forward #nadiyaanxietyandme — Katherine Garner (@mustardseedcook) May 15, 2019

My love of @BegumNadiya knows no bounds. This woman is just the best. End of. She's an example to everyone. #NadiyaAnxietyAndMe — Ruth Warren (@littlemissbumpr) May 15, 2019

Such an important and well made programme by @BegumNadiya Huge congratulations to everyone concerned. 👏👏👏💕💕💕 #NadiyaAnxietyAndMe #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek — nigel slater (@NigelSlater) May 15, 2019

Of all the things I've ever heard in programmes like this, "I don't have any friends any more" is the one that hits the hardest. That's my life. It's sad but almost reassuring to know that depression and anxiety hasn't just done that to me #NadiyaAnxietyAndMe — Ryan Love △⃒⃘ (@RyanJL) May 15, 2019

I love love love @BegumNadiya and the important work she does. Not just making the world’s best cakes, but also raising awareness and sharing her story about real mental health issues. What a brilliant woman she is. We need more like her. ❤️ #NadiyaAnxietyAndMe — Nick of the North (@PeripateNic) May 15, 2019

@BegumNadiya is such a role model for speaking out about her battle with anxiety. If more people in the public eye like her talked about mental health it would have much less of a stigma. Nadiya, you’re fabulous and you’ll help so many people for doing this. #NadiyaAnxietyAndMe — Sophie Davies (@Sophillia) May 15, 2019

Hussain herself said she was “overwhelmed” by the response to the programme.

“Thank you to everyone who tuned in to watch Anxiety and Me,” she wrote on her own Twitter page. “I have been nervous all day. But I am so overwhelmed with the response.

“Thank you for all of the support on here tonight. I watched cautiously and felt nervous throughout but I really hope that now we’re talking about it, we keep talking! It was difficult to make but worth every tear and sleepless night! We are in it together.”

The BBC’s Mental Health Season will also see Alistair Campbell open up on his experience of depression, while actor David Harewood discusses his psychotic breakdown in Psychosis and Me, with both documentaries airing on BBC2.

Nadiya: Anxiety and Me is available to watch on BBC iPlayer