Game of Thrones series 8 episode 5 – live blog

Time flies when you’re watching various murders! We’re already in the final two episodes for Game of Thrones, but never fear – until the series ends, our live blogs are going nowhere.

Kicking off a midnight BST we’ll be looking back at last week’s story before this week’s episode starts at 2am on Sky Atlantic, when we’ll follow every twist and turn of this final clash of queens. Gentlemen, start your engines…

00.34am: Yes, I am of COURSE talking about the now-infamous coffee cup that can be spotted during the feast scene near the beginning of the episode, sparking hundreds of memes, an unexpected marketing boost for Starbucks and a fun competition where various graphic artists tried to insert digital coffee cups into famous films.

I THOUGHT THEY WERE JOKING WHEN THEY SAID THAT THERE WAS A COFFEE CUP IN ONE OF THE SCENES IN THE NEW EPISODE SO I PLAYED IT BACK AND OH MY GOD I AM LAUGHING SO HARD GAME OF THRONES IS ONE OF THE HIGHEST BUDGETED TV SHOWS AND THEY FORGOT TO REMOVE THE FREAKING COFFEE CUP pic.twitter.com/K1URaj6aUF — 💜 Iris 💜 #42Kabataan (@irisvicencio) May 6, 2019

I did a subtle one – let me know if you need help spotting the cup! pic.twitter.com/lw33WfUf0q — Dave (@sheepfilms) May 7, 2019

All I have to add on this topic is that I have found it VERY annoying how everyone called it a Starbucks cup when it was really clearly a different brand (a place called Paper Cup, which is near the studios in Belfast), and that continuity mistakes are just a fun little part of big productions, not a sign of the series’ terminal decline.

That said, I DID find it weird that HBO have already edited the cup out of the episode. Not sure why but it seems like…a little bit of history erased? Anyway, not the most pressing issue of the day really.

00.28am: The newly-christened AeJon Stark-garyen, meanwhile, showed exactly why Ned Stark never shared his secret with the family, as after a little chat with his sisters news of Jon Snow’s true identity was spreading like wildfire (hopefully that’s not a spoiler for tonight).

All of a sudden, Varys is fully #TeamJon, Tyrion is conflicted and Daenerys is losing her grip – and that was BEFORE good ol’ Uncle Euron yeet-ed Rhaegal with a scorpion bolt and Cersei made Missandei join the Unskullied.

So yes, episode four was a LOT – which could explain why the hardworking continuity editors missed on tiny detail during the episode…

00.18am: Anyway, now that the housekeeping is taken care of, let’s take a look back at last week’s episode The Last of the Starks.

Following their victory at the Battle of Winterfell (God, doesn’t THAT feel like a long time ago?) we saw our heroes celebrating and mourning their dead – but with the great uniting evil dealt with, the fault lines were beginning to show in their alliance.

In other words, Sansa still doesn’t rate Daenerys, Arya doesn’t really rate anyone, Bran now only rates different makes of historical wheelchairs on Amazon and the rate of the CGI artists working on Ghost got high enough to send the last onscreen direwolf off to the North with nary a pat from Jon. Shame! Shame!

00.10am: As per usual I’m Huw Fullerton, your regular live blogger, and this week I’m coming to you live and loud from the Republic of Ireland, aka the bit of Ireland that ISN’T actually where they film Game of Thrones. But look, it’s close enough!

And my new location means the return of a very special guest star…our one true King…Spike, First of his Name.

On tonight's #GameOfThrones – fans are SHOOK when the Hound takes the Throne!!! pic.twitter.com/2s3e1Jy1AS — Huw Fullerton (@HuwieMcChewie) May 12, 2019

He is currently sleeping and I am somewhat jealous.

00.05am: ALSO in classic Game of Thrones style, I stayed very late at a wedding last night and it appears that I died (or at least that’s how I feel), so this live blog is coming to you from beyond the grave! Robb Stark has nothing on me.

00.01am: Hello and welcome to this, the penultimate Radio Times Game of Thrones live blog!

In true next-to-last-Thrones episode style, this week’s blog will feature EITHER my grisly death or my triumphant victory in a battle against my foes (please send your votes to @RadioTimes or @huwiemcchewie) – and between that, we’ll try to fit in some commentary about this week’s story, which will see Daenerys take on Cersei in a fiery battle for King’s Landing.

Will Daenerys go full Mad Queen? Will Jon find even more reasons to mope about? And will Varys PLEASE stop plotting treason in huge echoey rooms? Let’s find out together.