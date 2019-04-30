Friends star Lisa Kudrow joins new E4 comedy Mae and George

Could we BE any more excited? Lisa Kudrow, who you know as Phoebe Buffay/ Princess Consuela Banana Hammock from Friends, is set to star in new E4 sitcom Mae and George.

Canadian comedian Mae Martin has written the six-episode series about love and addiction with Joe Hampson. Martin will also star in the comedy.

Kudrow will take the role of Mae’s powerful and charismatic mother Linda, who tries to impact her daughter’s life – despite living in Canada.

Kudrow said about the casting news: “I’m thrilled to be playing Linda but I first fell in love with Mae and the scripts she and Joe wrote. It’s sweet and very funny and awkward and well observed.”

Mae and Martin (working title) also stars Call the Midwife’s Charlotte Ritchie as Mae’s new girlfriend George. Detectorists’ Sophie Thompson meanwhile will play Maggie, a recovering addict and confidante to Mae.

Adrian Lukis (The Crown), Ophelia Lovibond (Izzy from W1A), Al Roberts (Stath lets Flats) and Pippa Haywood (Bodyguard) will also star.

An air date hasn’t yet been announced, but production has begun on the show in Manchester.