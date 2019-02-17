Pasha Kovalev’s farewell dance with Cheryl and his “Strictly family” on The Greatest Dancer was the perfect goodbye

“I’m so, so excited to be here and share this beautiful stage with all my Strictly family for one more time,” Pasha Kovalev told the audience at the semi-final of The Greatest Dancer, after teaming up with dance captain Cheryl and the Strictly pro dancers to deliver one final brilliant routine.

Kovalev, who is a Strictly Come Dancing fan favourite, has just announced he is quitting the show after eight years and will not be returning in the autumn. But he was on hand to deliver one final group dance and say goodbye to fans for one last time.

The group dance was Kovalev’s last televised performance with Strictly stars including Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Neil Jones, Katya Jones and Nadiya Bychkova, who were joined on stage by Glee’s Matthew Morrison and Strictly’s own Oti Mabuse as well as Cheryl herself.

And while it may have been a group dance, fans were delighted that Pasha was in the spotlight…

i’m actually so glad that the greatest dancer spoke about pasha so much and made it a special moment where he was in centre stage! — 💗 (@gioxkovalev) February 16, 2019

pasha performing on the greatest dancer tonight is what i deserve — alys ❁ (@alysinparis) February 16, 2019

That dance between the #Strictly professionals and the #GreatestDancer captains was one of the best things I've seen this year. SERIOUSLY. PASHA WE LOVE YOU — Rebbie McGee (@chatterbear) February 16, 2019

But the whole performance reminded Strictly fans just how much we’re going to miss him.

Thankyou @PashaKovalev you were stunning on Greatest dancer and will b dreadfully missed on scd. See u in May for pro tour xx Alex xxxxx — Alex Maher 😺🦄 (@Love4Pasha) February 16, 2019

Wow! That was an amazing performance by the Strictly Professionals plus Cheryl & Matthew. Was sad that it was Pasha’s final performance with the other pros. @bbcstrictly #Strictly #GreatestDancer — Victoria Cubie (@VikkiCx) February 16, 2019

Just caught up on #GreatestDancer and absolutely LOVED that performance with the Strictly professionals!! They really are superstars! But it's also made me realise how much I'm going to miss Pasha on Strictly come the Autumn, it's just not going to be the same without him! 😭😭 — Rhiannon (@Rhistix) February 16, 2019

This has just shown I'm not even slightly over Pasha leaving 😭 Its going to be so sad not seeing his cute little face every week and his funny little interviews #strictly #thegreatestdancer — Emma (@paper_dolls92) February 16, 2019

Oh god… I’m not sure if I’ve mentioned this before but I just LOVE Pasha Kovalev. And now he’s dancing with Cheryl AND Oti and I think my heart might burst and PLEASE DON’T LEAVE OUR TV SCREENS PASHAAAAA I LOVE YOU — Sam (@BrilliantlyEvil) February 16, 2019

In his resignation, Kovalev thanked “all the members of the public who’ve supported me so much over these years,” before praising “the incredible partners, professionals and myriad of behind the scenes teams who all work to make Strictly the amazing production that it is”.

The Greatest Dancer final airs on Saturday 23rd February at 7:10pm on BBC1