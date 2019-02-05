Who will be the UK’s entry at Eurovision 2019?

Eurovision 2019 is only a few months away, and it’s officially time to pick an entry for the UK.

This year, however, there has been a major shake-up in how the UK’s Eurovision Song Contest act will be chosen.

Once again, the BBC will host the selection show Eurovision: You Decide. However, the contestants vying to be picked will have a very different challenge on their hands.

The show will now feature just three songs, sung by six different acts. This means that each song will be performed twice, in musically different ways, by two different artists.

The best of these – as decided by public vote – will go on to represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel.

When is Eurovision: You Decide 2019 on the BBC?

Eurovision: You Decide will be broadcast live on the BBC from its new home of Dock10, MediaCity UK in Salford, with presenters Mel Giedroyc and Måns Zelmerlöw.

The show will feature all six acts, and will be held on Friday 8th February 2019.

Who will be the UK’s Eurovision 2019 entry?

Find out more about the three acts hoping to win the public vote and be named the UK’s Eurovision entry below

Holly Tandy – Bigger Than Us

Song written by Laurell Barker, Anna-Klara Folin, John Lundvik and Jonas Thander

Who is Holly Tandy? An X Factor 2017 quarter-finalist from Barnsley. She was eliminated in week 4 of the live shows after performing Ariana Grande’s Love Me Harder. She has kept a relatively low profile since leaving the show – but made her theatrical debut as Dorothy in the Blackpool Winter Garden production of Wizard of Oz last year.

She says: “My version of Bigger Than Us is a country pop song which is really current and cool, and similar to a Taylor Swift / Miley Cyrus vibe”

Surreal listening to myself on the radio this morning, so excited and proud 🙌🏼 — Holly Tandy (@TandyHolly) January 23, 2019

Michael Rice – Bigger Than Us

Song written by Laurell Barker, Anna-Klara Folin, John Lundvik and Jonas Thander

Who is Michael Rice? A former busker from Hartlepool, who won last year’s BBC talent show All Together Now with a rendition of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah.

Check out his final performance on the show below.

He says: “My version of Bigger Than Us is such an epic, big song with a big key change and harmonies, and I think the lyrics resonate with everyone”

Jordan Clarke – Freaks

Song written by Jon Maguire, Rick Parkhouse, Corey Sanders and George Tizzard

Who is Jordan Clarke? A 24-year-old, Essex-born singer/songwriter, best known for an appearance on Britain’s Got Talent in 2013 as a member of The Luminites. Their audition video was viewed 13 million times on YouTube, and they went on to reach the final.

He says: “To represent my country at Eurovision would mean so much. It’s like representing England at the World Cup if you’re a footballer. This is my World Cup – I’m so excited!”

MAID – Freaks

Song written by Jon Maguire, Rick Parkhouse, Corey Sanders and George Tizzard

Bringing some sweet harmonies to 'Freaks' meet Blythe, Miracle and Kat from MAID @MaidOfficialUK #Eurovision You Decide 🇬🇧 👉 https://t.co/HT9u3iBKMF pic.twitter.com/unAJBIfk2Z — BBC Eurovision🇬🇧 (@bbceurovision) January 23, 2019

Who are MAID? A pop group made up of classically-trained musicians Miracle (24), Blythe (26) and Kat (27), from Edinburgh, Devon and Bristol respectively.

They describe their musical style as in the vein of Billie Eilish (a 17-year-old popstar), and they are currently at work on their first EP.

They say: “Freaks is about celebrating everyone’s individual personality, about the people who maybe don’t fit in and it’s about bringing everyone together”

Kerrie-Anne – Sweet Lies

Song written by Maria Broberg, Lise Cabble and Esben Svane

Time to up the BPM. Our third song 'Sweet Lies' is a bop from @OfficialKerrieA! #Eurovision You Decide 🇬🇧👉https://t.co/rGrMNz1Pe0 pic.twitter.com/7BwtQ8lwRL — BBC Eurovision🇬🇧 (@bbceurovision) January 23, 2019

Who is Kerrie-Ann? A 32-year-old former teacher, who started to hone her singing skills while working in Dubai. She cites ABBA as her favourite Eurovision act ever.

She says: “The style of my song is up-tempo but at the same time the lyrics are quite poignant – it’s all about blissful ignorance. You know something is drastically wrong with your relationship but you choose to ignore those signs because you love that person”

Anisa – Sweet Lies

Song written by Maria Broberg, Lise Cabble and Esben Svane

Our final track of #Eurovision You Decide 🇬🇧 2019 @OFFICIALANISA turns 'Sweet Lies' into a ballad with big vocal range. 👉https://t.co/iAOobKXIui pic.twitter.com/OQpuLfGQ9x — BBC Eurovision🇬🇧 (@bbceurovision) January 23, 2019

Who is Anisa? A Manchester-born songwriter who has co-written songs for Ariana Grande and Eurovision alumni and Sweden’s platinum selling artist Fran. She was also named as one of the BBC Asian Network’s Future Sounds in 2016.

Eurovision: You Decide will mark the first time she has performed a song that she did not write herself.

She says: “Sweet Lies is about being in a situation in life and taking the good with the bad, about being vulnerable and diving in head first”

How can I vote to choose the UK’s Eurovision 2019 entry?

UK viewers will be able to vote during the Eurovision: You Decide live show on Friday 8th February.

Can I get tickets to Eurovision: You Decide 2019?

Yes, the BBC is opening a free ballot on tickets for the event. Successful applicants will be notified by Thursday 24th January – click here to find out more.