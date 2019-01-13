Who left Dancing on Ice? Full list of eliminated celebrities

Twelve celebrities started their Dancing on Ice journey, but one by one they’ll be whittled down…

Each week, the scores from judges Jason Gardiner, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will be combined with the viewers’ votes and the two stars who rank at the bottom will compete in the skate-off, with one celebrity each Sunday heading home.

Below, we’ll be keeping track off who left the show and who’s still in with a shot of the title…

However, while you can vote in week one, the first dance-off – and the first celebrity exit – won’t take place until week two when every star has performed.

In week one, the combination of the judges’ scores and the public vote meant Mark Little will face the skate-off in week two, against the celebrity who gets the lowest overall score that week.

Who was the first person to leave Dancing on Ice?

After facing Ryan Sidebottom in the skate-off, we unfortunately had to wave goodbye to Neighbours actor Mark Little, who lasted just one week in the competition.

However, the 59-year-old was undeterred for his love of skating as he left the competition, telling Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that he had admired ice-skating for years.

“I’ve got a new past-time now,” he said, before taking to the ice for one final skate.

Next week is Musical week, which sees the skaters perform the first of many Judges’ Challenges.

Here is a list of who is still left in the competition for next Sunday – get your jazz hands ready…

Who’s still in Dancing on Ice?

