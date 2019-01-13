Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Who left Dancing on Ice? Full list of eliminated celebrities

Who left Dancing on Ice? Full list of eliminated celebrities

There can only be one champion, and here we keep track of all the celebrities who have been voted off Dancing on Ice 2019

Dancing on Ice judges, ITV

Twelve celebrities started their Dancing on Ice journey, but one by one they’ll be whittled down…

Advertisement

Each week, the scores from judges Jason Gardiner, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will be combined with the viewers’ votes and the two stars who rank at the bottom will compete in the skate-off, with one celebrity each Sunday heading home.

Below, we’ll be keeping track off who left the show and who’s still in with a shot of the title…

However, while you can vote in week one, the first dance-off – and the first celebrity exit – won’t take place until week two when every star has performed.

In week one, the combination of the judges’ scores and the public vote meant Mark Little will face the skate-off in week two, against the celebrity who gets the lowest overall score that week.

Who was the first person to leave Dancing on Ice?

After facing Ryan Sidebottom in the skate-off, we unfortunately had to wave goodbye to Neighbours actor Mark Little, who lasted just one week in the competition.

Dancing on Ice 2019 star Mark Little (ITV)
Dancing on Ice 2019 star Mark Little (ITV)

However, the 59-year-old was undeterred for his love of skating as he left the competition, telling Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that he had admired ice-skating for years.

“I’ve got a new past-time now,” he said, before taking to the ice for one final skate.

Next week is Musical week, which sees the skaters perform the first of many Judges’ Challenges.

Here is a list of who is still left in the competition for next Sunday – get your jazz hands ready…

Advertisement

Who’s still in Dancing on Ice?

Didi Conn

Saara Aalto

Wes Nelson

Gemma Collins

Richard Blackwood

James Jordan

Brian McFadden

Saira Khan

Ryan Sidebottom

Melody Thornton

Jane Danson

Dancing on Ice airs Sundays on ITV

Tags

All about Dancing on Ice

Dancing on Ice judges, ITV
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

AJ-Lauren

Strictly’s AJ reunites with partner Lauren Steadman after nightclub attack

Dancing on Ice line-up, ITV Pictures

When is Dancing on Ice on TV? Which celebrities have signed up? Who are the judges? How can you get tickets?

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA - 2015/02/28: Turning on or turning off a television TV set using a control remote. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

What do you call your remote control?

Sex Education (Netflix)

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix