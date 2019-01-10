Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. New Sheridan Smith drama Cleaning Up divides viewers

New Sheridan Smith drama Cleaning Up divides viewers

Why doesn't this company keep its computers locked?

Sheridan Smith in Cleaning Up, ITV Pictures

Sheridan Smith has returned to our screens in ITV’s Cleaning Up – but the drama about a gambling-addicted office cleaner has left viewers divided.

Advertisement

Smith’s character Sam discovers she can access valuable stock market information while working the night shift in an office in Canary Wharf. Can she solve her financial troubles and fund her online gambling debts without getting caught?

But some viewers just couldn’t get over the fact that the computers were left unlocked on the trading floor. What’s wrong with this company? Why is there no basic security??

And while some people just couldn’t get into it…

… others loved the story and Sheridan Smith’s performance as Sam, and praised the drama for its portrayal of a gambling addiction.

Advertisement

Cleaning Up continues on Wednesday 16th January at 9pm on ITV

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Cleaning Up

Sheridan Smith in Cleaning Up, ITV Pictures
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Sheridan Smith, Cleaning Up (ITV)

Cleaning Up star Sheridan Smith: ‘My skin is paper thin’

Sheridan Smith, Cleaning Up (ITV)

Meet the cast of ITV’s Sheridan Smith drama Cleaning Up

Sheridan Smith (Getty, EH)

When does Cleaning Up start on ITV? What’s it about and who’s in the cast?

Sheridan Smith (Getty)

Sheridan Smith on her return to the limelight: “I’m trying to be a bit more grown up nowadays”