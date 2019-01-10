New Sheridan Smith drama Cleaning Up divides viewers

Sheridan Smith has returned to our screens in ITV’s Cleaning Up – but the drama about a gambling-addicted office cleaner has left viewers divided.

Advertisement

Smith’s character Sam discovers she can access valuable stock market information while working the night shift in an office in Canary Wharf. Can she solve her financial troubles and fund her online gambling debts without getting caught?

But some viewers just couldn’t get over the fact that the computers were left unlocked on the trading floor. What’s wrong with this company? Why is there no basic security??

I loved #CleaningUp but all those unlocked computer screens in the office were really stressing me out! — Sarah (@StageySarah) January 9, 2019

I loved the authenticity of the mother/daughter relationships in #CleaningUp but it’s such a shame that the production was let down by lazy details like unlocked computer screens on the empty trading floor. I don’t need it to be perfect but glaring errors are so distracting. — Lucy Walker (@walkerluce) January 9, 2019

All those screens left unlocked overnight 🤷‍♂️

I get in trouble for leaving mine unlocked for a minute walking away from my desk! Something tells me insider trading isn’t their only problem #CleaningUp — Warren Wilson (@MrWJWilson) January 9, 2019

Left their screens unlocked. Whomst in breach of compliance? Already fell at the first hurdle #cleaningup — DB🔰 (@dbmarkets_) January 9, 2019

Looks like this company has never heard of GDPR! Unlocked screens, important stuff on desks #CleaningUp pic.twitter.com/z9tqEaKwZw — Christopher (@berwickc77) January 9, 2019

And while some people just couldn’t get into it…

Overall I enjoyed it but a few points that I found hard to accept. The hiding of the device? Poor.Bringing a strange man into your home without a second thought when you have two daughters? &!give him one of the girls bedroom without even telling them? No mum would 🤔 #CleaningUp — Tina🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 (@doveuu) January 9, 2019

It was phenomenally bad. Utterly predictable plot, characters that barely mustered a second dimension, turgid dialogue, leaden scenes, no nuance, no style, and not a single believable person or interaction on the entire thing. #CleaningUp @ITV — David (@David_HMFC) January 10, 2019

… others loved the story and Sheridan Smith’s performance as Sam, and praised the drama for its portrayal of a gambling addiction.

@Sheridansmith1 can't wait to watch the next episode of #CleaningUp your just amazing in everything you do 😁😘 xx — jayson catchpole (@jayerelovinbrit) January 10, 2019

Just watched #CleaningUp on @ITV and omg @Sheridansmith1 is sooo phenomenally amazing in this show! Yet again she smashes it!!! Can’t wait to see what else is in store! — Adam Herlihy (@AdamHerlihy17) January 10, 2019

To all the people picking holes in #CleaningUp Can't you just enjoy it for what is is???? You can find fault with everything if you look close enough! 😉 — Karren (@TheAcrobattys) January 9, 2019

As someone who is a recovering gambling addict I found #CleaningUp very uncomfortable to watch. People tweeting about how it is her own fault really have no idea how addiction works! — Gemma Kidd (@GemmaLou53) January 10, 2019

Get the vibe that a lot of people don’t understand addiction or living on minimum wage and the desperation to get out #CleaningUp — Salfordmanda (@Salfordmanda) January 9, 2019

Absolutely love @Sheridansmith1.. such an amazing actress ❤️ #Cleaningup — Bobby Norris (@BobbyCNorris) January 9, 2019

Advertisement

Cleaning Up continues on Wednesday 16th January at 9pm on ITV