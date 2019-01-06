Meet the cast of BBC’s Les Misérables

Les Misérables, the BBC’s song-less adaptation of Victor Hugo’s epic 1862 novel, is stacked with stars – including the likes of Olivia Colman, Lily Collins and David Oyelowo.

Though fans of the long-running musical will be wary about the decision to ditch the singing, rest assured we’re in good hands: the six-part series has been penned by Andrew Davies, the man behind top notch adaptations including Vanity Fair, Pride and Prejudice, Middlemarch, and War & Peace.

Find out everything you need to know about the cast of the drama below…

Jean Valjean played by Dominic West

Who is Jean Valjean? “One of the greatest superheroes of world literature”, according to West. He was jailed for 19 years for stealing bread to feed his sister and her children, and when he gets out he vows to dedicate the rest of his life to being a good man.

Where have I seen Dominic West before? The Sheffield native starred as Jimmy McNulty in The Wire, and has also had major roles in the recent Tomb Raider adaptation, Chicago, The Affair, Pride, Testament of Youth and 300.

Javert played by David Oyelowo

Who is Javert? A policeman, and Jean Valjean’s nemesis, who doesn’t believe in his enemy’s redemption and is determined to put him back in prison. He is “a man on his own personal quest for justice”, according to Oyelowo.

Where have I seen David Oyelowo before? He is best known for playing Martin Luther King Jr in Selma, and for roles in Jack Reacher, Interstellar, A Most Violent Year, A United Kingdom and A Wrinkle In Time.

Fantine played by Lily Collins

Who is Fantine? A young woman who thinks she has found the man of her dreams in the wealthy Felix, but, says Collins, “unfortunately she has to create a life that she wasn’t planning on…”

Where have I seen Lily Collins before? She is the daughter of singer Phil. She has featured in Netflix films Okja and To The Bone along with YA flicks The Mortal Instruments and Love, Rosie.

Madame Thénardier played by Olivia Colman

Who is Madame Thénardier? An innkeeper. “She is deeply unpleasant in every way”, says Colman. She and her husband take in the young Cosette with ulterior motivations.

Where have I seen Olivia Colman before? She played Sophie in Peep Show, and has since starred in The Lobster, The Night Manager, The Favourite, Flowers, Fleabag, Broadchurch, Murder on the Orient Express… and she has also signed on to star as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown series 3 & 4.

Monsieur Thénardier played by Adeel Akhtar

Who is Monsiuer Thénardier? A former scavenger-turned-landlord. “He is terrible with money and responsibility so it soon all goes down the pan”, says Akhtar.

Where have I seen Adeel Akhtar before? He has featured in The Night Manager, The Big Sick, Unforgotten, Four Lions and Trollied.

Cosette played by Ellie Bamber

Who is Cosette? Fantine’s daughter who was taken in by Monsieur and Madame Thénardier to be “looked after”, and was treated like a slave throughout her upbringing. “I think Cosette is a representation of hope and the future for the story,” Bamber says.

Where have I seen Ellie Bamber before? She has starred in The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies and Nocturnal Animals.

Who plays young Cosette? Mailow Defoy makes her first on-screen appearance as little Cosette.

Marius played by Josh O’Connor

Who is Marius? A young upper-class man who falls in love with Cosette and is “forced to choose between his political and social conscience”, according to O’Connor.

Where have I seen Josh O’Connor before? He played Lawrence in The Durrells, has featured in God’s Own Country and Cinderella, and has signed on to play young Prince Charles in The Crown seasons 3 and 4 alongside Olivia Colman.

Who plays young Marius? The youngster is first played by Raphael Bishop, who has previously appeared in Poldark as Valentine Warleggan. As he grows up, he is played by Woody Norman, who has appeared in Troy: Fall of a City, The Current War, The White Princess, Him, and Silent Witness.

Gillenormand played by David Bradley

Who is Gillenormand? Marius’ rich grandfather and guardian. He hates his son-in-law (and Marius’ father) Pontmercy, and utterly detests Napoleon. A relic of the past, he has tried to raise little Marius in his own image.

Where have I seen David Bradley before? Harry Potter fans will remember Bradley as Argus Filch. He has also starred in Game of Thrones as Walder Frey, and appeared in Hot Fuzz, The World’s End, Broadchurch, Our Friends in the North, and Captain America: The First Avengers. Bradley has stepped in to portray original Doctor William Hartnell in Doctor Who.

Nicolette played by Emma Fielding

Who is Nicolette? Gillenormand’s servant. She looks after Marius and believes he should be allowed to know his father.

Where have I seen Emma Fielding before? A prolific actress on stage and screen, Emma Fielding has recently appeared in Unforgotten, Close to the Enemy, EastEnders, and Dark Angel.

Colonel Pontmercy played by Henry Lloyd-Hughes

Who is Colonel Pontmercy? Marius’ father, a soldier under Napoleon.

Where have I seen Henry Lloyd-Hughes before? He has featured in The Durrell’s. Will, Indian Summers and Now You See Me 2.

Letter Writer played by Alan David

Who is the Letter Writer? In a society with high levels of illiteracy, the poor must go to the Letter Writer to dictate their messages and have their letters read to them.

Where have I seen Alan David before? Aside from his theatre work, Alan David has played Griff in Gavin & Stacey, Mr Gabriel Sneed in Doctor Who, and Glynn Flint in Benidorm.

Madame Victurnien played by Kathryn Hunter

Who is Madame Victurnien? The director of the factory where Fantine finds work in Monetruil-sur-Mer. She is a vicious and suspicious woman, and takes against Fantine.

Where have I seen Kathryn Hunter before? An acclaimed star of stage and screen, Hunter has appeared in Harry Potter (as Arabella Figg), Silent Witness, and Black Earth Rising.

Felix played by Johnny Flynn

Who is Felix? A wealthy young man who woos Fantine, but has no intention of staying with her.

Where have I seen Johnny Flynn before? The former folk-singer played Dylan on Lovesick, William Dobbin in Vanity Fair, young Albert Einstein in Genius, and has also featured in Beast, Detectorists and Inside No. 9.

Fantine’s concierge played by Liz Carr

Who is Fantine’s concierge? In episode one, Felix rents Fantine a nice room in a house with a concierge.

Where have I seen Liz Carr before? You’re most likely to recognise her from forensics drama Silent Witness, where she plays regular character Clarissa Mullery.

The Bishop played by Derek Jacobi

Who is The Bishop? It’s in the name – he helps Jean Valjean reform himself after his prison stint.

Where have I seen Derek Jacobi before? He played Gracchus is Gladiator, Probert in Gosford Park andCaron in The Day of The Jackal, and led BBC drama Last Tango in Halifax. He also recently featured in Kenneth Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express alongside Les Mis co-star Olivia Colman.

Éponine played by Erin Kellyman

Who is Éponine? The cynical eldest daughter of Madame and Monsieur Thénardier.

Where have I seen Erin Kellyman before? She played Enfys Nest in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Les Misérables airs on Sundays at 9pm on BBC1