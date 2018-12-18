Is The Sopranos on Netflix?
How to watch and stream Emmy-award-winning The Sopranos in the UK
The Sopranos is widely been thought of as one of the greatest television series of all time.
The American crime drama revolves around Tony Soprano and his life – from balancing commitments to his wife Carmela with his role as the mobster boss of a huge criminal organisation to his therapy sessions with psychiatrist Jennifer Melfi.
How to watch The Sopranos…
The drama, written by David Chase, stars James Gandolfini, Lorraine Bracco and Edie Falco. It has been massively successful, with 21 Emmy Awards and five Golden Globes to its name.
The series was originally broadcast on premium cable channel HBO in America and it is still available to steam on their website, though unfortunately only in certain regions and not the UK. However, those with Amazon Prime accounts in the UK can watch the whole series. It is also available on Sky Box Sets and through Now TV.
It is not currently available to stream on Netflix so avid fans will have to make do with the soundtrack, huge amount of merchandise or the spin off video game, The Sopranos: Road to Respect, to quench their thirst for action.