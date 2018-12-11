Accessibility Links

New photos reveal more about the characters and scenes in BBC’s Les Misérables adaptation

Sneak a peek at Olivia Colman, Dominic West, Lily Collins and more in the six-part epic

Dominic West, Lily Collins, David Oyelowo, Les Miserables (BBC)

Brand new photos have been revealed of BBC1’s forthcoming adaptation of Les Misérables – and by the looks of things, we’re in for a lot of French feasting and facial hair.

Olivia Colman can be seen in character with red hair as the abusive Madame Thenardier, appearing worn-out and slightly dishevelled.

Olivia Colman, Les Miserables (BBC)

While Dominic West as convict Jean Valjean is sporting an enormous beard as he toils away by the water.

Dominic West, Les Miserables (BBC)

In contrast, a scene with Charlotte Dylan as Favorite, Matthew Steer as Blacheville, Johnny Flynn as Felix, Lily Collins as orphaned single mother Fantine, Reece Ritchie as Fameuil and Ayoola Smart as Zephine depicts a romantic, candle-lit affair.

Favorite (CHARLOTTE DYLAN), Blacheville (MATTHEW STEER), Felix (JOHNNY FLYNN), Fantine (LILY COLLINS), Fameuil (REECE RITCHIE), Zephine (AYOOLA SMART) (BBC)

And here are Zephine, Fantine and Favorite again, indulging in a French feast.

Zephine (AYOOLA SMART), Fantine (LILY COLLINS), Favorite (CHARLOTTE DYLAN) (BBC)

Meanwhile, we get our very first glimpse at Silent Witness star Liz Carr as Fantine’s Concierge.

Liz Carr, Les Miserables (BBC)

David Oyelowo also appears alongside West and Collins as villainous policeman Javert.

Dominic West, Lily Collins, David Oyelowo, Les Miserables (BBC)

And another photo sees Flynn’s Felix and Collins’ Fantine dancing together.

Johnny Flynn and Lily Collins, Les Mis (BBC)
The six-part drama is based on Victor Hugo’s classic 19th century novel and will air on Sunday 30th December at 9pm on BBC1.

Dominic West, Lily Collins, David Oyelowo, Les Miserables (BBC)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

