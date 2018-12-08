Strictly Come Dancing LIVE leaderboard: What are the judges’ scores in the semi-final?
Bringing you live updates on the Strictly leaderboard during this Saturday's live show
At last! It’s the semi-final of Strictly Come Dancing 2018 and just five couples remain in the competition. But who will make it to the top of the leaderboard and in line for Glitterball glory – and who will find themselves in danger of the dreaded dance off?
We’ll be following along as Faye Tozer, Joe Sugg, Lauren Steadman, Stacey Dooley and Ashley Roberts perform not one but TWO dances ahead of next weekend’s grand final.
Check out all the Strictly judges’ scores as they come in for every dance this Saturday – with live updates:
Strictly week 12 semi-final leaderboard
Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)
Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev 36 (9, 9, 9, 9)
Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell 29 (6, 8, 7, 8)
Couples still to dance:
Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice
Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard