Star Trek: Picard release date confirmed

We now know when Patrick Stewart will return as Captain Jean-Luc Picard

LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 8: Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION episode, "The Hunted." Season 3, episode 11. Original air date, January 8, 1990. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images, BA)

“Things are only impossible until they are not” — and that includes Captain Jean-Luc Picard’s return to our screens.

That’s right, Patrick Stewart will be returning as Starfleet captain in a Star Trek spin-off series — and we finally have a release date for the highly-anticipated show.

The series will premiere at the end of 2019, according CBS All Access boss David Nevin, who announced the news on Tuesday.

“There is huge anticipation for Picard,” he said. “That will [premiere] at the end of the year. And we’re doing these Star Trek short films in between.”

It’s not an exact date, but is the first confirmation we’ve had that Picard will be released in the same year as Star Trek Discovery’s second series. Stewart had previously announced his involvement in the project back in August, when he told fans via Twitter that he was both “excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard”.

“During these past years, it has been humbling to hear stories about how The Next Generation brought people comfort, saw them through difficult periods in their lives or how the example of Jean-Luc inspire so many to follow in his footsteps, pursuing science, exploration and leadership,” the X-Men actor added.

“I feel I’m ready to return to him for the same reason – to research and experience what comforting and reforming light he might shine on these often very dark times.”

LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 8: Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION episode, "The Hunted." Season 3, episode 11. Original air date, January 8, 1990. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images, BA)
