Killing Eve fans demand justice after Jodie Comer’s Golden Globes snub

The Golden Globes voters had better watch out for psychopathic assassin Villanelle, because – for some absurd reason – they have failed to nominate Killing Eve star Jodie Comer for this year’s awards.

Unsurprisingly, fans are pretty mad about it.

Thankfully, at least, Sandra Oh is up for the best drama actress award alongside Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe, The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss, Homecoming actress Julia Roberts and The Americans star Keri Russell. The drama itself has also been shortlisted for an award, going up against British drama Bodyguard.

But come on! Comer absolutely killed it (literally and figuratively) as Villanelle – and Killing Eve fans are outraged by the Globes snub…

HOW DID JODIE COMER NOT GET NOMINATED FOR A GOLDEN GLOBE????????!!!!?!!!?!??? #KillingEve — Silje (@Siljefp) December 6, 2018

I'm a bit disappointed, because Jodie Comer Psychotic Assassin character didn't get nominate for Golden Globes… pic.twitter.com/6ZkAtJtkUc — eisyah (@eisyahroslan) December 7, 2018

Kind of remarkable (in a bad way) that Jodie Comer was again snubbed for a nomination, first the Emmys now the #GoldenGlobes. Like, did you guys even watch #KillingEve? (That said, I'd love to see Sandra Oh win—if not Keri Russell b/c she WAS The Americans.) — Rachel King (@rachelking) December 6, 2018

Golden Globes. Why?

I don’t understand how you haven’t seen the amazing talent that Jodie has. Why is she not getting nominated? She deserves to be recognised for all of her work, and instead, there’s no nomination. Have you even seen KE? She’s amazing.#Justice4Jodie @jodiecomer — jenny | 4🎄🍒 (@hopemclanden) December 7, 2018