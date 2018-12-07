Accessibility Links

Killing Eve fans demand justice after Jodie Comer’s Golden Globes snub

The Killing Eve star didn't even get nominated for her role as Villanelle

Programme Name: Killing Eve - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. Ep 1) - Picture Shows: Villanelle (JODIE COMER) - (C) Sid Gentle Films - Photographer: Sophie Mutevelian

The Golden Globes voters had better watch out for psychopathic assassin Villanelle, because – for some absurd reason – they have failed to nominate Killing Eve star Jodie Comer for this year’s awards.

Unsurprisingly, fans are pretty mad about it.

Thankfully, at least, Sandra Oh is up for the best drama actress award alongside Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe, The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss, Homecoming actress Julia Roberts and The Americans star Keri Russell. The drama itself has also been shortlisted for an award, going up against British drama Bodyguard.

But come on! Comer absolutely killed it (literally and figuratively) as Villanelle – and Killing Eve fans are outraged by the Globes snub…

