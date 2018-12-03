John Barrowman back in the I’m a Celebrity jungle after hospital visit

John Barrowman is back in the I’m a Celebrity jungle after a visit to hospital following a fall in camp.

During a nighttime expedition with Harry Redknapp, Barrowman slipped down some rain-soaked steps and was clearly in a great deal of pain, having apparently injured his ankle.

I’m a Celebrity co-host Declan Donnelly later confirmed that Barrowman had sprained his ankle, telling viewers “John is fine, he has sprained his ankle, he is hoping to rejoin the camp tomorrow”.

Barrowman was taken to hospital for an x-ray, where his ankle was strapped up. He did not return to the jungle that night, but did send his fellow celebs a motivational message: “I am lying here sipping champagne in a hospital with six male strippers. Continue to live jungle life as normal. I want to be back in there with you all soon. But please get some rest this evening. PS I want my f****** dinner when I get back!”

And an I’m a Celebrity spokesperson has now confirmed that Barrowman is back where he belongs among his campmates in the jungle, so should appear on Monday night’s show.

No news yet as to whether the male strippers are with him…

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is on ITV at 9pm